Netflix and Dark Horse extend first look movie and TV partnership for multi-year deal

Despite being one of the most successful franchises in pop culture, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has always been problematic when it comes to feature films. While Steve Barron’s 1990 feature film remains a solid entry, the subsequent live-action movies have not brought out the best or even the ridiculousness out of the Heroes in a Half-Shell. After the likes of Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, maybe animation is the way to go for the Ninja Turtles and while we have to wait next year for Seth Rogen’s animated reboot, a previous version of TMNT is getting the movie treatment.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO