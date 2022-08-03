Netflix and Dark Horse extend first look movie and TV partnership for multi-year deal

Read on aiptcomics.com
‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie’ review: An exhilarating watch
Despite being one of the most successful franchises in pop culture, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has always been problematic when it comes to feature films. While Steve Barron’s 1990 feature film remains a solid entry, the subsequent live-action movies have not brought out the best or even the ridiculousness out of the Heroes in a Half-Shell. After the likes of Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, maybe animation is the way to go for the Ninja Turtles and while we have to wait next year for Seth Rogen’s animated reboot, a previous version of TMNT is getting the movie treatment.
EXCLUSIVE DC First Look: Superman Space Age #3
Courtesy of DC Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the solicitation and three covers for Superman Space Age #3. Out in comic shops on November 22nd, Mark Russell and Mike Allred’s series comes to a close featuring incredible covers by Allred, Joe Quinones, and Nick Derington. Superman Space Age. interview...
Wacky sci-fi and romance, too: Jeremy Adams talks ‘The Flash 2022 Annual’
Ongoing for years, Linda Park-West and Wally West’s relationship has gotten a heck of a lot more complicated turn now that Linda has super powers. (It’s something that Wally only recently discovered.) Comics fans will get an even deeper look at the beloved, ever-dynamic relationship with the release...
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 3, 2022
Welcome back to another edition of Fantastic Five! This week, DC crushed it with three spots, while Image Comics and IDW Publishing rounded out the top five. Let’s get right to the books!. Godzilla Rivals II: Vs. Battra. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly comics podcast!. Godzilla...
Strange and Fantastic Tales of the 20th Century: ‘Slaughter High’
Strange and Fantastic Tales of the 20th Century is a look back at the weirdest, most memorable, and most off center movies of the 20th century. From head turning horror to oddball science fiction, this column examines the films that will leave a lasting impression for centuries to come. Slaughter...
‘Edge of Spider-Verse’ #3 to feature Night-Spider, Spider-Man: India, Sakura-Spider and more
Edge of Spider-Verse #1 came out earlier this week, and Marvel isn’t wasting any time hyping future installments, dropping new details about Edge of Spider-Verse #3. While issue #1 of Dan Slott’s new series focused on Araña, Spider-Rex, and more, Edge of Spider-Verse #3 will include the following:
Marvel releases ‘Who is… She Hulk?’ origin comic on Marvel Unlimited
She-Hulk fans may have to wait an extra day for the new Disney+ show to start, but they do get a new Marvel Unlimited comic today! Fans can read Who Is…She Hulk #1 right now on Marvel’s comics reading app. Written by Rainbow Rowell with art by Ig Guara and colors by Ian Herring, the story provides a deep dive into the origins of the character.
AIPT Television podcast episode 26: A Massive SDCC 2022 TV Recap
So much TV news and announcements came out of San Diego Comic-Con, that the AIPT Television podcast needed two weeks to sort through everything. Contributor, Ryan Sonneville, had his boots on the ground at this year’s pop culture event, and he joins us to discuss his experience and some of the bigger reveals. We dive into Marvel Studios, Warner Bros., Star Trek, and more.
‘Venom’ #13 to tie into Marvel’s ‘Dark Web’ event
Marvel Comics has revealed new details on their event Dark Web, and how it will bring Venom into it. Specifically, Venom #13 will be a special Dark Web prelude issue. Written by Al Ewing with art by Bryan Hitch, Venom #13 will set the stage for Venom’s role in the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event.
Marvel Preview: Punisher #5
Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there’s one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it’s a prisoner. LEGACY #249. Written...
‘The Dead Lucky’ #1 adds another great character to the Massive-Verse
The Dead Lucky, the latest series from Kyle Higgins et al.’s sentai-inspired Massive-Verse, is set on a dystopian, near-future earth. Homelessness and rents are sky high, crime rates are going up, and San Francisco is in chaos. Unsurprisingly, in an increasingly corporatized world, the solution is more privatization. In...
‘Survival Street’ #1 offers a great mix of the absurd and satire
If the first page of Survival Street doesn’t grab you, especially during these trying times in America, I don’t know what will. The new series from Dark Horse Comics is satire, but like the best satire, it hits very close to home. James Asmus and Jim Festante write a story with artist Abylay Kussainov that takes a rather serious subject and casts Muppets as its main characters. Once you put this first issue down, you’ll see it’s a good blend of the believable with the absurd.
DC Preview: Future State: Gotham #16
Jason Todd and Hunter Panic must help Jace, the Next Batman, against the original Batman and…his son Batman 666?! And while all hell breaks loose in Gotham the rest of the Bat-Family have an intervention with Nightwing about his addiction and claiming the mantle of Batman for his own! And if Damian is with his father, then who is the Batman with Talia?!
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26
THE SHOCKING ENDING TO THE BOUNTY HUNTERS’ RAID ON THE VERMILLION! T’onga must face Crimson Dawn on her own to save the girl she seeks. Meanwhile, one of her crew may not survive Vukorah’s deadly revenge. And Dengar may finally be getting exactly what he deserves. Written...
DC Preview: Blood Syndicate: Season One #4
As Holocaust rampages through Dakota, Wise, Tech, and Fade are just trying to survive—but so are Aquamaria, Third Rail, and Brickhouse! When these two groups cross paths, they can tell the balance of power in the city is shifting…if they can avoid killing each other long enough to take that power!
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 115: The High Republic – A Look Back on Phase 1
With Phase 1 of The High Republic in our rearview mirrors and Phase 2 quickly approaching, it seemed an apropos time to look back on Phase 1. We discuss the story, characters, and all of the material released for this monumental effort into uncharted territories. Joining us for this fun-filled endeavor are independent book reviewer Kai Charles and Full of Sith’s Holly Frey.
Marvel announces ‘Black Panther: Unconquered’ #1 one-shot
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Black Panther one-shot on the way with Bryan Edward Hill writing and Alberto Foche drawing. Marvel says it’s an ideal jumping-on point for new readers and perfect for longtime fans of the Black Panther mythology. You can find it in comic shops on November 9th.
Marvel Preview: Venom: Lethal Protector #5
Eddie Brock has been pushed to his limit. The love of his life has found happiness with another, and he’s fought super villain after super villain across New York City as every super-powered criminal in town attempts to take the sinister symbiote’s head. Now VENOM faces down a gauntlet of foes—including TASKMASTER—intent on putting down the wicked web-slinger for good. But Venom has ONE chance to win, but it will take everything he and the symbiote have just to survive!
DC Preview: Poison Ivy #3
Fixing the world isn’t easy work, and Ivy’s all hot and sweaty because of it! Getting her hands dirty was never an issue, but when plant assassins come after her, Ivy must be willing to play dirty as well. Poison Ivy #3. Writer: G. Willow Wilson. Artist: Marcio...
