Idaho deputy suffers stroke two months after delivering baby
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Kootenai County is asking for help from the public in gathering donations for Deputy Sheriff Yvonne Cress, who recently suffered a stroke. Cress, 35, welcomed the birth of her and her husband's child 2 months ago. This past weekend, while at home and off-duty, Cress suffered a stroke resulting in the right side of her body being completely paralyzed.
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
Kootenai Co Sheriff asking for donations for deputy paralyzed from stroke after having baby
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Man arrested in Spirit Lake for second-degree murder
SPIRIT LAKE, ID. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after shooting his friend in the head. According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 64-year-old Michael Schofield, called 911 to report that he shot his friend in the head on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road near Rocky Mountain Ranch Road and Beare Road. Deputies found the body...
UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, toddler found safe in Spokane Valley
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
Late morning accident shuts down I-90
One person was killed and another seriously injured following a head-on collision late Thursday morning on an already congested area of Interstate 90 near Mullan. Multiple official sources tell the News-Press that reports came in just after 11 a.m., stating that a semi-truck was on fire and blocking I-90 between Wallace and Mullan near milepost 64, where all of the traffic has been reduced to single lanes on the eastbound side of the highway due to construction.
Spirit Lake woman convicted of physically and mentally abusing young girl
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho – A Spirit Lake woman was convicted on multiple injury to a child charges alleging that she physically and mentally abused a minor child. The case against 37-year-old Monica Schug is related to a case against her husband, Matthew Schug. Matthew was convicted of lewd conduct with the same girl and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
Two families lost their home in wildfire off of Tammany Creek Road
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the families who lost their home during a fast-moving fire that broke out in a shop off of Tammany Creek Road on Tuesday evening. Katie Hollingshead created the page Wednesday morning for the Ortiz and Lamm families. "The fire was swift and...
Robbery suspect arrested trying to steal lottery tickets in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested for robbery after attempting to take lottery tickets from a convenience store in Spokane Valley. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a robbery call near Sprague Avenue and University Road on July 28. When a store employee, who was later determined as the victim, was doing his normal job duties away from the cash register, they said they noticed someone kneeling behind the counter trying to steal lottery tickets.
The Coeur d’Alene street fair has kicked off!
COEUR D’ALENE, ID.— Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head to North Idaho and stroll the streets during the Coeur d’Alene Street Fair. The fair returns to downtown Coeur d’Alene, where over 250 vendors will have food, art, clothes and more for purchase. Having trouble finding a ride there? You can use the shuttle...
Major Crime detectives investigating the death of a woman found inside burning residence
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation at a residence in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Fire personnel contacted detectives after locating the woman (mid-70s) inside the burning structure, and their life-saving efforts to revive her were unsuccessful. The cause of the fire and the woman’s death continue to be investigated.
Cooler air and wildfire smoke blowing into the area this evening – Kris
You can see the smoke from a growing fire near Williams Lake as you look south from Spokane this evening. It’s an unsettling sight. Southwesterly winds are blowing that smoke east into Kootenai County. However, the Air Quality Index might continue to worsen in Spokane overnight. Cooler air is making its way into the Inland Northwest! Expect low temperatures to drop into the 50s in most locations.
The big three of summer fun coming to Coeur d'Alene this weekend
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The big three of summer fun is coming to downtown Coeur d'Alene this weekend: Art on the Green, Street Fair and Taste of Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-80s and...
Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam
A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn't hers to begin with. Now, two families say they've been scammed out of thousands.
'That doesn’t fit the model here': Coeur d'Alene City Council votes to leave controversial art piece out of public art program
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A piece of artwork titled “Solidarity” brought a vocal crowd, opposed to its public display, to Tuesday’s Coeur d’Alene City Council meeting, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The clenched fist made of fabricated steel...
Broadway producer Laura Little calls Coeur d'Alene home; her "all-time favorite" project, Come From Away, is finally landing in Spokane
Within minutes of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, America closed its airspace as a protective measure. Canadian officials responded to that decision with a massive logistical effort that became known as Operation Yellow Ribbon. As part of that effort, they rerouted 38 airborne flights to Gander International Airport, a transatlantic refueling hub on the island of Newfoundland.
