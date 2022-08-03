Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail

Read on myedmondsnews.com
KOMO News
One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody
SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
KOMO News
West Seattle man shot after confronting alleged car prowlers
SEATTLE - Seattle Police say they are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a man after he confronted them for trying to break into his car. Officers responded to the shooting in the North Admiral neighborhood of West Seattle near 42nd Ave SW and SW Hill St around 2 a.m. Saturday.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4
SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
q13fox.com
Man arrested for homicide after selling a deadly fentanyl pill to a woman in Blaine
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A man was arrested for controlled substance homicide on Friday, after investigators discovered that he sold a deadly fentanyl pill to a Blaine woman in May of last year. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 7, 2021, officers with the Blaine Police Department...
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
KOMO News
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after vehicle careens into building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Bremerton Police say two men were killed and two others seriously injured after the vehicle they were in left the roadway and careened into a building in Bremerton early Saturday morning. Police say the driver was speeding northbound on Wheaton Way when it crossed into oncoming lanes,...
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
Missing Indigenous Woman: 26-year-old Taci Marson
Washington State Troopers need help finding a missing indigenous woman, 26-year-old Taci Marson. Troopers say she was last seen at her home in Kirkland.
q13fox.com
Man arrested for downtown Redmond arsons
Police say at least 6 fires were set intentionally under the span of an hour. The suspect was arrested for two of those fires, though more charges may be pending.
q13fox.com
Police locate missing and endangered Snoqualmie man
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Police have located a man from Snoqualmie who was previously reported to be missing and endangered on Friday. According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), 23-year-old Tyler Singleton was reported missing from his home in the Snoqualmie Ridge area on Friday. According to his mother, he went out Thursday night, but did not return home.
Whatcom County Jail corrections deputies thwart suicide attempt, fentanyl overdose in same night
Corrections deputies at the Whatcom County Jail saved two lives Tuesday night by stopping an inmate’s suicide attempt and later preventing another inmate’s fentanyl overdose by using Narcan, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 6 p.m., a corrections...
q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
Community rallies around 11-year-old Everett boy who was scammed while running lemonade stand
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a suspect who they say scammed a young boy running a lemonade stand by giving him a fake $100 bill. Jeremy Ryzhonkov is a young entrepreneur. He just turned 12 this week and already has a vending machine business, lawn mowing business, and snack stand.
Witness calls out man after seeing him spying on another shopper in Bellingham store
Bellingham police booked the man on suspicion of voyeurism.
1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting
Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
q13fox.com
Toddler rushed to hospital after ingesting fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
A 2-year-old boy ingested part of a fentanyl pill at Oakland Madrona Park in Tacoma. Parents told police they noticed something was wrong with their child, so they put him in the car and rushed to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.
Police: Man uses counterfeit $100 at Everett child’s lemonade stand
Everett police is asking the public for help to identify a man accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill at a child’s lemonade stand, and walking away with $85 and lemonade. According to the Everett Police Department, 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Boulevard.
KING-5
King County sheriff is aiming to have department staffed at 100% in 3 years
SEATTLE — King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall has spent the last few months settling into her new role and removing the interim label. She became the first person of color to lead the department when she was named sheriff in May. Cole-Tindall isn't originally from Washington, but moved to...
