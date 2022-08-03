ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail

 3 days ago
KOMO News

One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody

SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
SULTAN, WA
KOMO News

West Seattle man shot after confronting alleged car prowlers

SEATTLE - Seattle Police say they are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a man after he confronted them for trying to break into his car. Officers responded to the shooting in the North Admiral neighborhood of West Seattle near 42nd Ave SW and SW Hill St around 2 a.m. Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
BREMERTON, WA
KING 5

Suspect arrested in Tacoma shooting that injured 4

SEATTLE — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Tacoma shooting that injured 4 people in early July. On July 3, South Sound 911 received reports of a shooting in the area of 3300 S Asotin St., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD). When officers arrived...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks missing Indigenous woman last seen in Kirkland on Aug. 2

KIRKLAND, Wash. - Washington State Patrol issued an alert for a missing Indigenous woman last seen in Kirkland Tuesday afternoon. The state agency issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of Kirkland Police. They are looking for 26-year-old Taci Marson, who was last seen walking near 89th Ave NE in Kirkland around 1 p.m. on Aug. 2.
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Police locate missing and endangered Snoqualmie man

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Police have located a man from Snoqualmie who was previously reported to be missing and endangered on Friday. According to the Snoqualmie Police Department (SPD), 23-year-old Tyler Singleton was reported missing from his home in the Snoqualmie Ridge area on Friday. According to his mother, he went out Thursday night, but did not return home.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting

Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
KING-5

King County sheriff is aiming to have department staffed at 100% in 3 years

SEATTLE — King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall has spent the last few months settling into her new role and removing the interim label. She became the first person of color to lead the department when she was named sheriff in May. Cole-Tindall isn't originally from Washington, but moved to...

