F1 driver lineup for 2023: Who will lineup on the Formula 1 grid next year?

New NASCAR Cup Series team ready for debut later in 2022
A new NASCAR Cup Series organization is ready to make its debut in 2022. Who is this team and which drivers could be driving for the organization?
Formula 1: Full driver lineup prediction for 2023
Formula 1 silly season has gotten crazy already, despite the fact that there haven’t been a ton of confirmations. What will the driver lineup look like in 2023?. When four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he had made the decision to retire after the 2022 season, not many expected it to start a massive domino effect.
NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR dodged a bullet when a pop-up tent rolled onto the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The post NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
F1 chief Stefano Domenicali hints at role for Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport post-retirement
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week. The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family. Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and...
Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Shumacher are close to losing their F1 jobs. Here is what we know — and what is rumored — about all 20 F1 seats for the 2023 season.
It looks like McLaren is trying to force Daniel Ricciardo out to open a spot for super-prospect Oscar Piastri.
Steiner says Haas won’t wait for Ferrari on Schumacher
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner does not have to wait for Ferrari to decide what it wants to do with Mick Schumacher to finalize its driver lineup but is in no rush to make a call. Schumacher is in his second season in Formula 1 and has had some eye-catching...
Chase Elliott Has Won as Many Races as All the Ford Drivers Combined, Which Doesn’t Sit Well With the Manufacturer Heading to Home Turf in Michigan
Ford cars have won just four of 22 points races as NASCAR heads to Michigan International Speedway. The post Chase Elliott Has Won as Many Races as All the Ford Drivers Combined, Which Doesn’t Sit Well With the Manufacturer Heading to Home Turf in Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
McLaren to drop their only Formula 1 winner since 2012
McLaren plan to cut ties with Daniel Ricciardo, despite the fact that he is under contract with the team through the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season. “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” And that’s exactly what is happening at the McLaren Formula 1 team.
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
Top Speed
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
One-Of-One 1998 McLaren F1 Could Shatter Another Auction Record
The McLaren F1's place in the automotive hall of fame is cemented forever. Three decades since it went into production, it remains one of the fastest cars in the world, setting new benchmarks for what can be achieved in a naturally-aspirated car. Basically, you'll need lightning-fast reactions and a Bugatti Chiron or a modern EV to keep up with it.
Autoweek.com
Rimac Delivers First Production Nevera… to F1 Champ Nico Rosberg
Customer deliveries of the Rimac Nevera have begun, with the first one going to 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg. The car offers 1914 hp and 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds. Sticker price? A cool $2.4 million. 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg became the first customer to take delivery of a...
F1 driver Mick Schumacher expected to leave Haas in 2023
Mick Schumacher is expected to be out at Haas for the 2023 season, per Motorsport's Adam Cooper. Why is Schumacher in this position and what is next for him?
Road & Track
Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240
There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
Top Speed
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
Justin Bieber's Ferrari Blacklisting Explained
High-end vehicle manufacturers can be highly strung, and if you offend them even slightly there is a good chance they will never work with you again. Although being rich and famous may come with a sense of entitlement, no level of celebrity status will get you a pass when car makers decide you're bad news. Despite being one of the world's most successful film stars, Tom Cruise allegedly felt Bugatti's wrath due to his inability to open a car door. According to Italian publication Il Gironale, Justin Bieber has joined Floyd Mayweather and the Kardashians on Ferrari's infamous blacklist after breaking several of the Italian car manufacturer's ownership rules.
