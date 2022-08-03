Tioga’s fishing duo hoping to hook a national championship

Read on www.kalb.com
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
kalb.com
Cenla softball teams capture Dixie League World Series championship
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - It’s no secret that softball talent in Central Louisiana begins at a young age. That is represented the most during the Dixie League World Series played at the Johnny Downs Sports Complex and the Ward 10 complex. The Ward 10 Dixie Belles team capped...
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Pineville Rebels
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville High School Rebels finished the 2021 season 3-7, but the Rebels are confident that this season the drought will end, and they will have their first winning season since 2006. As Coach Bryant Bell enters his second year as head coach, his goal is...
AOL Corp
A popular Creole food truck has launched a restaurant in Columbia. Here’s where it is
A taste of New Orleans has now found a more permanent home in Columbia. The Bistreaux by Fleur de Licious, a Creole restaurant from the owners of the Fleur de Licious food truck that has been popular in Columbia in recent years, has recently launched at 2700 Broad River Road suite B. The brick-and-mortar restaurant opened its doors in late July.
kalb.com
Kisatchie Bayou reopens Aug. 6
PROVENCAL, La. (KALB) - Kisatchie Bayou and Campgrounds officially reopens on Saturday, Aug. 6, following construction projects to stabilize the bayou’s banks. The U.S. Forest Service announced the completion of the project on social media on Aug. 5. Now, visitors can find spots with newly-paved sidewalks and concrete steps...
kalb.com
NSU has two coordinators ready to bring a spark to the team
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Over at NSU, they had a lot of off-season changes, hiring six new coaches including defensive coordinator Weston Glaser and offensive coordinator coach Cody Crill. Their job was to bring a spark to this roster and so far, they have obtained the energy that was needed. On...
kalb.com
Southern Air Cenla Summer Camp: Grant Cougars
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars are riding a wave of momentum going into this upcoming season, as they found themselves in the win column eight times last year for the first time since 2004. As Dillion Barrett heads into his third year as head coach, there is...
Natchitoches Times
Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships
NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
kalb.com
Cenla businesses scoring in profits from Dixie League World Series
State Rep. McFarland talks adverse childhood experiences in the school system. District 13 Representative Jack McFarland discusses his legislation addressing adverse childhood experiences in the school system.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
kalb.com
Expectations high for soccer as team reports to camp
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Expectations are sky high for the Northwestern State soccer team, as the team reported for camp Thursday morning. NSU returns 14 players from last year’s squad that swept the conference titles, winning both the regular season and conference tournament crowns. Of those who return are...
kalb.com
Alexandria’s little-known treasure trove of history
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Historical and Genealogical Library and Museum truly is a treasure trove of history, but residents around Central Louisiana have likely driven by the building dozens of times without realizing just how deep that history runs. “It always amazes me that people who have lived...
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
Natchitoches Times
Missing Colorado teen possibly with Natchitoches man
The family provided the following photos to help identify Flores. If you see her, call 911. Family members say she may be in the company of this man, whom she met online. Anyone with information as to Flores’ whereabouts should call 911.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready to start another school year on Monday, August 8. At Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, teachers and administrators are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and hallway decorations. Executive assistant principal Stanley Jones told KALB that there are some new courses being offered at Peabody this year.
KPLC TV
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
kalb.com
AEX receives $700K in control systems funding through IIJA
Economic surveys have shown that just a week-long world series can bring in millions of dollars to the Alexandria-Pineville area.
kalb.com
Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
kalb.com
Back to School Bash
Kisatchie Bayou and Campgrounds officially reopen Saturday, Aug. 6, following construction projects to stabilize the bayou's banks.
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish School Board Prepares for the Upcoming School Year
Vernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, with members Doug Brandon, David Detz, Shad Stewart and Lisa Thompson absent. The Board voted to approve the Edmentum Program Curriculum for the 2022-2023 School Year, and to accept a bid of $72,000 for a 2017 Activity bus for Hicks High School.
