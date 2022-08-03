Woman accused of stealing $3K worth of computer equipment, groceries

Read on www.wflx.com
wflx.com
Road-rage shooting suspect held on $85,000 bond
A former federal agent appeared in Palm Beach County courtroom Friday morning after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach earlier this week. Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a...
wflx.com
Boca police release description of vehicles in deadly hit and run
Police in Boca Raton released a description of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week. Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying the drivers involved in a fatal crash that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Glades Road.
wflx.com
wflx.com
‘That’s what you get,’ road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report states
A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, “That’s what you get,” just seconds after opening fire on him, according to a newly released arrest report. Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, was arrested at his home Wednesday by the U.S....
wflx.com
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida. Contact 5 spoke with a woman in Delray Beach who works more than that and...
wflx.com
72-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Port St. Lucie
A 72-year-old man is dead after police in Port St. Lucie said he was hit from behind by a vehicle. Police said the deadly incident occurred at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Southeast Charleston Drive. Investigators said the victim was walking along the road and turned to...
wflx.com
Free backpacks, haircuts given to Martin County families
Martin County families made their way to New Monrovia Park in Stuart Saturday for the first Cuts with Cops event. The Martin County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Academies of Cosmetology and Elevate Hope to give students free backpacks and haircuts before school starts. "It's no surprise to everybody,...
wflx.com
Police, crossing guards urge drivers to be 'patient' in school zones
In less than a week school will be back in session and the Port St. Lucie Police Department is training over 30 crossing guards to help keep kids safe for the new school year. A group of 32 crossing guards completed their annual traffic certification training outside of Floresta Elementary on Friday. Most are returning crossing guards and six of them are new.
wflx.com
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
wflx.com
Boynton Beach announces new police, fire chiefs
The city of Boynton Beach has new chiefs in the police department and fire rescue. Interim City Manager Jim Stables announced Thursday that he has appointed Joseph DeGiulio as police chief and Hugh Bruder as fire chief. DeGiulio has served the Boynton Beach Police Department since 2001, most recently as...
wflx.com
Parents work to save cash on back-to-school supplies amid inflation
As parents prepare their children for the new school year, they may be spending more and trying to cut back as inflation impacts all of us. According to the National Retail Federation, families are spending an average of $864 per household on school items. That figure is up $15 from 2021 and a whopping $168 more than before the pandemic.
wflx.com
New campaign at PBIA hopes to prevent human trafficking
Florida continues to be a hotspot for human trafficking. Advocates with the Human Trafficking Coalition of Palm Beach County said that the Sunshine State's big tourism industry and wealth help attract this crime. In 2020, Florida ranked No. 3 in the nation for suspected cases of human trafficking. Palm Beach...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools relax COVID-19 protocols
Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast students are getting ready to start their third year of school still dealing with COVID-19. But this year, school districts in our area have minimal protocols in place as they try to really get back to normal. You won't see those online dashboards any...
wflx.com
Jury gets rare view of bloody Parkland school massacre site
Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz toured the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to an intact crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
wflx.com
New FPL building to sport 150 electric vehicle charging stations
Florida Power & Light wants to grow bigger in Palm Beach Gardens, and its plan relies heavily on employees driving electric vehicles. As it completes construction of a 1,000-employee office building at Interstate 95 and PGA Boulevard, FPL has submitted plans to the city for a second, nearly identical structure on the same site.
wflx.com
State rests after jurors view bloody Parkland school massacre site
Jurors in the trial of convicted school shooter Nikolas Cruz toured the still blood-spattered rooms of a three-story building at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday, an extremely rare visit to an intact crime scene sealed off since he murdered 14 students and three staff members four years ago.
wflx.com
Fort Pierce utility company waiving fees, suspending disconnections
Customers of Fort Pierce Utility Authority may start seeing some relief soon. The company is suspending all service disconnections for non-payment starting Aug. 1 and will waive any late fees assessed after Aug. 1 to provide aid to residents with high utility bills. Reconnections will also begin Thursday for customers...
wflx.com
South Florida Breweries celebrate International Beer Day
If you are new to the South Florida craft beer scene there are several “trails” that can help you develop your malt, barley, and hops pallet. Fran Andrewlevich owner of Twisted Trunk Brewery in Palm Beach Gardens said going to a local brewery for the first time doesn't have to be intimidating—the staff is there to help guide you. But Andrewlevich said you should ask fellow patrons.
wflx.com
Back-to-school drive aims to fulfill students' educational needs
Children across Palm Beach County are preparing to go back to school and one organization is supplying their needs. The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County held a backpack drive on Friday afternoon at Roosevelt Elementary. Each child received a backpack filled with notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, glue sticks, markers,...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie breaks ground on new waterfront project
Construction is underway for a new project right next to the St. Lucie River featuring a one-of-a-kind playground, increased boardwalk connections and a restaurant. The city of Port St. Luce broke ground on The Port District project Wednesday after nearly a decade in the making. Patricia Marolt enjoys spending time...
