Detroit News

Detroit police investigating second mass shooting in less than a week

Police are investigating the second mass shooting in less than a week in Detroit. One person is dead and four are wounded in a shooting Saturday morning near Gratiot and Saratoga on the city's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said. The four wounded were taken to the hospital, he said.
Detroit News

Wyandotte teen dies after shooting in Huron Township

Huron Township — A 17-year-old male from Wyandotte died after being shot early Saturday in Huron Township. Huron Township Police Chief Everette Robbins said at around 3:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on the 20000 block of Warham Road, where they found the wounded teen. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Robbins said.
Detroit News

Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit

A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around...
Detroit News

Detroit native exonerated at age 63, citing former detective's false confessions

Mark Craighead was exonerated of a 20-year-old manslaughter conviction Friday after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office decided against retrying the 63-year-old Detroit resident. In a virtual hearing before Wayne County Circuit Judge Shannon Walker, Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office dropped the case after exhausting its appeals of Walker's February 2021 order...
Detroit News

Police seek suspect in Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery

Grosse Pointe Woods police are seeking tips to identify a suspect who robbed a Flagstar Bank Friday morning. The suspect entered the bank at 19733 Mack Avenue at about 9:15 am and told the teller to give him all the money in the cash drawer, the pubilc safety department said in a statement posted on Nixle.
Detroit News

3-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning at a home on the city's west side, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the child was playing with another child in an upstairs bedroom of a house located in the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers.
Detroit News

Man charged 25 years after St. Clair County slaying

A man has been charged in connection with a 25-year-old slaying in St. Clair County, authorities announced Friday. John Germain, 54, of Hartland was arrested Tuesday by Michigan State Police at his home, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was arraigned the next day through...
Detroit News

His wife was missing; now Southgate man charged in slaying

A Southgate man was charged Thursday in connection with his wife's slaying, the Wayne County Prosecutor announced. Gil Vega, 44, was arraigned through 28th District Court in Southgate on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm, authorities reported. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m....
Detroit News

2 people found dead at Macomb Township home, officials say

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found Wednesday in Macomb Township. The deceased are an adult woman and a juvenile female, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Thursday. "The (sheriff's office) continues to investigate this incident," it said. "No signs of apparent foul play at...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Detroit News

Unique Detroit garden this week's photo contest winner

Barb Matney of Detroit shared this special garden with us in her photo, 'In Memory of Growing Up in Detroit's Warrendale Neighborhood." At one time containing seven burned houses over eight city lots, this space now has 40 raised vegetable beds and a 30 foot by 30 foot butterfly garden in the shape of a butterfly, she writes. As this week's winner of Homestyle's Garden Photo Contest, sponsored by English Gardens, Matney will receive a home or garden book. Matney will also be eligible to compete for the grand prize in September, a $200 gift certificate to English Gardens. To enter and get details on the rules, go to Detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2022.
Detroit News

Mel Pearson will not return as Michigan's hockey coach

Mel Pearson, Michigan's hockey coach for the last five seasons, has been relieved of his position, the university's athletic department announced Friday, just days after a public revelation that a wide range of allegations had been made against him. A 70-page report from Washington, D.C.-based WilmerHale law firm detailed the...
Detroit News

Welcome Mat: Riding high with Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour

Riding high with Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour. Get up close and personal with the horses at the Metamora Hunt Country Stable Tour featuring six equestrian properties and one estate with distinctive gardens. The event will be held from noon-4 p.m. Aug. 14. See the stables and meet the owners to learn what makes this such a unique destination. The cost is $35 per adult; $5 for kids under 12 and the money helps to maintain the bridle paths in Metamora Hunt Country. Buy tickets in advance at the White Horse Inn or by calling Hunt Master Joe Maday at 586-381-8834. Arrive between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Hunt Kennels, 5614 Barber Road, to receive a map of the seven properties. Tickets will also be available at the kennels on the day of the event. Dress for comfort and weather. The tour takes approximately two to three hours and will be held rain or shine. Go to metamorahunt.com.
