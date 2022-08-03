Suburban Animal Rescue Collecting Donations for Pets, People Impacted by Devastating Kentucky Floods

Read on www.nbcchicago.com
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Guinea pigs rescued from Palos Heights dumpster
Palos Heights police rescued four guinea pigs last week from a dumpster behind 7500 College Drive. Police said someone saw the animals being thrown into the dumpster on July 28 and called authorities. Police Officer Dave Delaney, Cadet Matthew Kroll and Community Service Officer Matthew Murray, whose father is a...
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
Home in Illinois Has Everything Including A Creepy Mannequin
I love writing about real estate and showing you beautiful pictures of million-dollar homes, but this one home has a very unique feature to it. The home for sale is listed for $729,000 in Lincolnwood, Illinois, and is your typical Mid-Century home with fun features throughout. However, when you take a closer look at the living there is something there that might scare you to death. I know when I first saw it I had to do a double take.
One Tail At A Time helping dogs, cats find forever homes
One Tail At A Time in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood is helping dogs and cats find forever homes.
947wls.com
HEADS UP! 4 Bats have tested positive for Rabies in DuPage County
Here’s a warning for you and your pets! The DuPage County Health Department has issued a news release warning residents of bats with rabies. The department has found 4 bats that have tested positive for the virus. They warn you to avoid contact with bats and keep your pets up to date on their rabies shots.
Stop flushing wrong things down the toilet, suburb tells residents
Village spokesman Jim Moran says people are flushing all sorts of things they shouldn’t down their toilets. These include paper towels, napkins, dental floss, hair, cat litter, diapers, feminine products, cooking grease and paint.
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Family-owned Island Lake grocery store to remain open through 2022
A grocery store that has served Island Lake for 50 years is NOT closing this month as announced two weeks ago. The owners of Island Foods said they’ll stay open through the end of the year.
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
GoFundMe Scammer Who Used Story of Homeless Vet Gets 5 Years
A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. Mark D’Amico pleaded guilty in December 2019 and admitted to concocting...
Why motorists keep crashing into Illinois couple’s home: ‘There were two already this week’
Cars or SUVs on several terrifying occasions have crashed into the home and garage, which sits near a state road about 30 miles south of Chicago.
18 Hilariously Creepy Things You Could Say to a Stranger in Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois
When it comes to creepy, some things you say to a stranger can catch them off guard, shock them, and make them wonder what you mean. Sometimes, when it's something that's not that weird when you say it to a family member or someone you know, can be super creepy when you say it to a total stranger. Especially, if you say it in passing and just walk on.
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you
Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries. (CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.
Photos: See Inside a New Indoor Water Park Coming to Calumet City
A new development is planning to make a splash in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, multiple...
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost Dates of 2022 in Tri-State Area: Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First and Last Frost Dates for the Tri-State. Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats
A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
