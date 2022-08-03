Padres pregame: Soto, Bell, Drury set for San Diego debuts

Padres general manager A.J. Preller, left, talks with players Josh Bell, Juan Soto and manager Bob Melvin at a news conference at Petco Park on Tuesday, August 3, 2022 in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Sometime between Game 1 and Game 2 on Tuesday, Bob Melvin allowed himself to pencil out his first Juan Soto lineup.

This is exactly what the Padres’ manager wrote down for Wednesday’s 6:40 p.m. first pitch.

And it will look a little bit different against Thursday’s left-hander and quite a bit different once Fernando Tatis Jr. returns, likely later this month.

“Gave it some thought obviously,” Melvin said as his players filed out of the dugout for stretch and batting practice. “It may move around a little bit. This is where we’ll start with today. A lefty tomorrow, but it’s a different look. We knew that coming into today and just excited to get these guys out on the field, because they are going to feel — and we talked about it when I was talking to these guys — they are going to feel the excitement in this ballpark.

"It’s always exciting, but it’s probably going to be taken to another level today and I think we’ll all feel that.”

Indeed.

The Juan Soto Era will begin in front of what is expected to be a sellout crowd.

The 23-year-old right fielder will bat second in front of left fielder Jurickson Profar in the leadoff spot. Third baseman Manny Machado will bat third, followed by new first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Jake Cronenworth and Brandon Drury in the sixth hole and at DH for his Padres debut.

Wil Myers will sit after playing three games in two days at first base, more action than Melvin would have liked as Myers came off the injured list but trading away Eric Hosmer and Luke Voit required it.

Soto has spent most of this season in the two-hole (61 starts, compared to 39 in the three-hole). Bell, meanwhile, has starts at clean-up (39), three- (37), five- (21) and two-holes (6), while Drury has starts up and down the lineup and at third base (54), second base (16) and first base (5).

Both Drury and Bell have history in left and right field, but Bell has played just first base in 2022 and Melvin said before Wednesday’s game that Drury isn’t expected to be needed in the outfield, what with Myers’ ability to move between first and all three outfield spots.

Myers is also the only back-up center fielder as Jose Azocar packed his bags Wednesday afternoon to head back to Triple-A El Paso.

In a couple weeks, Tatis also figures to see some time in the outfield.

As far as what that lineup will look like, yes, Melvin has thought about it (maybe even written it down somewhere in his office) but he wasn’t about to give away spoilers just yet.

Here is the Rockies’ lineup:

Wednesday's pitching matchup

Rockies RHP Chad Kuhl (6-6, 4.59 ERA)

He is 0-1 with eight runs allowed on 15 hits and nine walks in nine innings across two starts this year against the Padres, one at Petco Park and one at Coors Field. Kuhl has an 8.71 ERA over his last five starts.

Here's how Kuhl has fared against current Padres, including the newest additions:

Padres LHP Blake Snell (3-5, 4.43 ERA)

Snell has allowed 11 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings across three starts this year against Colorado.

Here is how Snell has fared in his career against current Rockies:

