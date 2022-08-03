Read on nbcpalmsprings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New start times for some Coachella Valley schools
A new California law has pushed back the start times for some schools this year. One local school district already implemented the change last year, and another school district is exempt. Senate Bill Number 328 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The bill requires middle The post New start times for some Coachella Valley schools appeared first on KESQ.
College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum
College of the Desert officials are sharing the latest timeline for their planned Palm Springs campus. In an online forum open to the public, College of the Desert officials confirmed they are currently in their programming phase of the West Valley Campus. The next step involves drafting and finalizing design plans as part of phase The post College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum appeared first on KESQ.
The Friday Flyer
Pickleball scholarship recipient awarded
The winner of the 2022 Canyon Lake Pickleball Club Scholarship is Adam Pincard for his winning essay on “How to demonstrate how you have given back to the community during the last years of high school.”. Adam’s winning essay included content on teaching self defense to help prevent human...
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents unseen, unheard at forum touted by COD as chance to discuss Palm Springs campus plans
College of the Desert (COD) officials under fire for lack of transparency about a planned satellite campus in Palm Springs didn’t help their cause Thursday evening. A 90-minute online community forum to discuss the status of the plans came off as explicitly staged to keep the public at bay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines
Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start? "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
Homeless housing: Redlands breaks ground on motel conversion project
The city of Redlands broke ground on a new project to convert a former motel into housing for the unsheltered. Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined real estate developing company Shangri-La Industries and housing nonprofit Step Up on Second Street Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a former Good Nite Inn motel that will be converted […]
thedesertreview.com
AB1021's study on alternative governance and electrical services presented to IID Board
EL CENTRO - Gary Thompson and Jurg Heuberger, Local Agency Formation Commissions (LAFCO) representatives from Riverside and Imperial counties respectively, presented the scope of work for the study funded by AB 1021 to the Imperial Irrigation District board. The study was part of a bill written by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage).
z1077fm.com
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcpalmsprings.com
Developers Propose Project Adjustments for Coral Mountain Resort
“If these kinds of developments are green lit, we may cross the bridge of no return,” one La Quinta local shared. “Think of the pressure that we are adding to our aquifer with this kind of influx of development, especially a surf park.”. “I’m really right next to...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont concerned about warehouses, county response
Beaumont Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told city council during its Aug. 2 meeting that there are applications in the pipeline of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within the city’s manufacturing zone, south of State Route 60, as well as in the surrounding “sphere of influence.”
townandtourist.com
10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)
Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found
The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theeagle1069.com
Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
luxury-houses.net
Italian Inspired Masterpiece Commandingly Positioned Atop 20.39 Acres with Uninterrupted Panoramic Mountain Views in Murrieta for Sale at $12,750,000
The Home in Murrieta – Villa Dolce Vista, an Italian inspired masterpiece offers luxury amenities and uninterrupted panoramic views of mountains and the valley is now available for sale. This home located at 36852 Calle De Lobo, Murrieta, California offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 16,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Partridge (Phone: 951-216-2000) at Realty ONE Group Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Murrieta.
onscene.tv
40 Adults, 30 Children Displaced by Third-Alarm Fire | Moreno Valley
08.03.2022 | 6:54 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to multiple calls of an apartment complex on fire. When they arrived there were large flames and smoke coming through the roof of a 2 story apartment complex. A 2nd alarm was quickly called. There were...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Guide Dogs of the Desert has urgent need for puppy homes
WHITEWATER, CA (August 2022) — What if volunteer work could be gratifying, meaningful, and totally adorable? It’s paws-ible with Guide Dogs of the Desert!. Right now the organization is in urgent need of potential foster families for 10 puppies by September 2022. But you can help!. By becoming...
mynewsla.com
Board Directs Staff to Step Up Relocation Efforts at Oasis Mobile Home Park
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the Riverside County Executive Office and other agencies to accelerate efforts to coordinate the relocation of residents of a dilapidated mobile home park in Thermal, as well as continue coordinating relief operations at the 60-acre site, which has been a fixture of controversy for years.
Indian Wells could soon be getting a grocery store
The owners of the Indian Wells Village shopping center at the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook street recently put in a request for a conditional use permit with the city of Indian Wells. They want to see if a potential supermarket in their village would be able to use the parking lot for events; The post Indian Wells could soon be getting a grocery store appeared first on KESQ.
New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November
Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announced plans today for its first service from Palm Springs International Airport, offering flights to Santa Rosa and a pair of destinations in Oregon. "Traveling between PSP and these three popular Northern (California) and Oregon destinations is now easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy The post New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November appeared first on KESQ.
Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore
A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
Comments / 0