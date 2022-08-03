ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

New start times for some Coachella Valley schools

A new California law has pushed back the start times for some schools this year. One local school district already implemented the change last year, and another school district is exempt. Senate Bill Number 328 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The bill requires middle The post New start times for some Coachella Valley schools appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum

College of the Desert officials are sharing the latest timeline for their planned Palm Springs campus. In an online forum open to the public, College of the Desert officials confirmed they are currently in their programming phase of the West Valley Campus. The next step involves drafting and finalizing design plans as part of phase The post College of the Desert shared latest timeline for West Valley Campus in virtual forum appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Friday Flyer

Pickleball scholarship recipient awarded

The winner of the 2022 Canyon Lake Pickleball Club Scholarship is Adam Pincard for his winning essay on “How to demonstrate how you have given back to the community during the last years of high school.”. Adam’s winning essay included content on teaching self defense to help prevent human...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines

Valley parents will soon be sending their kids back to in-person learning, but do they need to vaccinate their student before classes start?  "It's definitely a concern if it becomes a mandate for schools," said local parent Nancy who has a five-year-old son starting kindergarten."As far as going into the new year, I'm excited that The post Back to school 2022: What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine guidelines appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Homeless housing: Redlands breaks ground on motel conversion project

The city of Redlands broke ground on a new project to convert a former motel into housing for the unsheltered. Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined real estate developing company Shangri-La Industries and housing nonprofit Step Up on Second Street Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a former Good Nite Inn motel that will be converted […]
REDLANDS, CA
z1077fm.com

FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION

Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Developers Propose Project Adjustments for Coral Mountain Resort

“If these kinds of developments are green lit, we may cross the bridge of no return,” one La Quinta local shared. “Think of the pressure that we are adding to our aquifer with this kind of influx of development, especially a surf park.”. “I’m really right next to...
LA QUINTA, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont concerned about warehouses, county response

Beaumont Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told city council during its Aug. 2 meeting that there are applications in the pipeline of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within the city’s manufacturing zone, south of State Route 60, as well as in the surrounding “sphere of influence.”
BEAUMONT, CA
townandtourist.com

10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)

Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found

The California Highway Patrol has deactivated a silver alert for an at-risk/missing woman after she was found this evening. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department had been searching for Deborah Belcher-George, 64, who was last seen just before 1:15 p.m. off Portola Avenue and Buckboard Trail in Palm Desert. Deborah Belcher-George, 64 Authorities have not said The post Missing woman last seen in Palm Desert found appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
theeagle1069.com

Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption

Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Italian Inspired Masterpiece Commandingly Positioned Atop 20.39 Acres with Uninterrupted Panoramic Mountain Views in Murrieta for Sale at $12,750,000

The Home in Murrieta – Villa Dolce Vista, an Italian inspired masterpiece offers luxury amenities and uninterrupted panoramic views of mountains and the valley is now available for sale. This home located at 36852 Calle De Lobo, Murrieta, California offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 16,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Partridge (Phone: 951-216-2000) at Realty ONE Group Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Murrieta.
MURRIETA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Guide Dogs of the Desert has urgent need for puppy homes

WHITEWATER, CA (August 2022) — What if volunteer work could be gratifying, meaningful, and totally adorable? It’s paws-ible with Guide Dogs of the Desert!. Right now the organization is in urgent need of potential foster families for 10 puppies by September 2022. But you can help!. By becoming...
WHITEWATER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indian Wells could soon be getting a grocery store

The owners of the Indian Wells Village shopping center at the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook street recently put in a request for a conditional use permit with the city of Indian Wells. They want to see if a potential supermarket in their village would be able to use the parking lot for events; The post Indian Wells could soon be getting a grocery store appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November

Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announced plans today for its first service from Palm Springs International Airport, offering flights to Santa Rosa and a pair of destinations in Oregon. "Traveling between PSP and these three popular Northern (California) and Oregon destinations is now easier and more affordable than ever," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy The post New airline to land at Palm Springs International Airport in November appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore

A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

Community Policy