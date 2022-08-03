Read on www.fortmorgantimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Morgan Times
2022 Morgan County Fair: 4-H Club Books judging results
During the Morgan County Fair, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2022, 4-H Clubs had the opportunity to turn in their club books from the year for judging, according to results released by the Morgan County CSU Extension Office. This includes their Secretary Book, Treasurer Book, Community Pride Book and Scrapbook. These books are the records that are kept by their respective elected officers for the 4-H Year. The 4-H Year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
Fort Morgan Times
Fort Morgan Police Department to host second annual BBQ with the Blue on Tuesday, Aug. 9
When the Fort Morgan Police Department throws a community barbecue, they do not mess around. At least, that’s what those who went to the first BBQ with the Blue nearly a year ago learned. At the 2021 BBQ with the Blue, attendees feasted on grilled food, played on inflatable...
Storm could bring strong winds, hail to multiple metro cities
Parts of Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton could see hail and strong winds until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
lamarledger.com
Former Weld County school principal alleges he was fired because of his Christian beliefs
A former high school principal in Weld County this week filed a federal lawsuit against the RE-5J school district claiming he was fired because of his Christianity. Brian Littlefield, a former principal at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, was fired in 2021 after he spoke to a group of Christian athletes, off of school grounds and with no connection to Roosevelt, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver.
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
Fort Morgan Times
Morgan County contractor turns self in after being charged with felony theft in pole barn construction investigation
The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, 41, of Fort Morgan on 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients throughout Colorado to build pole barns and failing to complete the projects, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Attorney General Phil Weiser. Carter’s now defunct...
1310kfka.com
Vandals go on rampage and damage 14 school buses in Brighton
A search is on for two suspects who caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to school buses in Brighton.
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
Man in custody after allegedly kidnapping woman in Greeley
A 33-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he kidnapped a woman in Greeley overnight. Authorities became aware of the incident early Saturday after a Larimer County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a woman near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Loveland around 2 a.m. The...
Father and son arrested in hay theft cases in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A father and son from LaSalle were arrested for allegedly cutting and stealing hay last month in Weld County. The first incident was reported to deputies on Wednesday, July 6, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said. On that day, a man called deputies to report a trespasser on farmland he leases near Weld County roads 35 and 40, which is east of Gilcrest.
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2018 Adams County murder
A man was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison without parole after he was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the January 2018 shooting death of a man at an apartment complex.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado soccer falls to Air Force, 2-1, in opening exhibition
The game didn’t count toward the record, which is probably a good thing, but the University of Northern Colorado soccer team got back on the field Saturday afternoon. UNC hosted Air Force at Jackson Stadium for an exhibition match to start the fall 2022 season, falling to the visitors, 2-1.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling police locate, arrest man after Friday stabbing incident
A man sought by police in connection with a stabbing incident Friday was located and taken into custody Saturday morning, according to a release from the Sterling Police Department. Joseph Ray Gandee, 30, was identified as a suspect after police were called to an assault and possible stabbing in the...
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football: Meet the team’s 2022 opponents
Football season will be here in less than 30 days and the University of Northern Colorado has a lot to prove this year. It will play five games at home and five games on the road, seven of which will be Big Sky contests. The Bears have a lighter load this year than last year — they faced Montana State, UC Davis, Sacramento State, Eastern Washington, Montana and Weber State — but it still isn’t going to be easy.
