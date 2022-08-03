ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan Times

2022 Morgan County Fair: 4-H Club Books judging results

During the Morgan County Fair, on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2022, 4-H Clubs had the opportunity to turn in their club books from the year for judging, according to results released by the Morgan County CSU Extension Office. This includes their Secretary Book, Treasurer Book, Community Pride Book and Scrapbook. These books are the records that are kept by their respective elected officers for the 4-H Year. The 4-H Year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
lamarledger.com

Former Weld County school principal alleges he was fired because of his Christian beliefs

A former high school principal in Weld County this week filed a federal lawsuit against the RE-5J school district claiming he was fired because of his Christianity. Brian Littlefield, a former principal at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, was fired in 2021 after he spoke to a group of Christian athletes, off of school grounds and with no connection to Roosevelt, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver.
WELD COUNTY, CO
K2 Radio

Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado

Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
CASPER, WY
1310kfka.com

9NEWS

Father and son arrested in hay theft cases in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A father and son from LaSalle were arrested for allegedly cutting and stealing hay last month in Weld County. The first incident was reported to deputies on Wednesday, July 6, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said. On that day, a man called deputies to report a trespasser on farmland he leases near Weld County roads 35 and 40, which is east of Gilcrest.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado soccer falls to Air Force, 2-1, in opening exhibition

The game didn’t count toward the record, which is probably a good thing, but the University of Northern Colorado soccer team got back on the field Saturday afternoon. UNC hosted Air Force at Jackson Stadium for an exhibition match to start the fall 2022 season, falling to the visitors, 2-1.
GREELEY, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling police locate, arrest man after Friday stabbing incident

A man sought by police in connection with a stabbing incident Friday was located and taken into custody Saturday morning, according to a release from the Sterling Police Department. Joseph Ray Gandee, 30, was identified as a suspect after police were called to an assault and possible stabbing in the...
STERLING, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado football: Meet the team’s 2022 opponents

Football season will be here in less than 30 days and the University of Northern Colorado has a lot to prove this year. It will play five games at home and five games on the road, seven of which will be Big Sky contests. The Bears have a lighter load this year than last year — they faced Montana State, UC Davis, Sacramento State, Eastern Washington, Montana and Weber State — but it still isn’t going to be easy.
GREELEY, CO

