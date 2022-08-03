BCS utility providers stress importance of continued water conservation

Read on www.kbtx.com
North Milam announces boil water notice
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — The video above was published for a different story on May 10, 2022. Due to a water line break issue at a plant in the area, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for North Milam. The notice will only...
wtaw.com
More Multi-Family Housing Coming To West Bryan
Before the Bryan city council considers final action to rezone property along Highway 47 from the biocorridor to the RELLIS campus, rezoning takes place on 54 acres between Villa Maria and Leonard Roads. The council approved with no discussion during its meeting on July 12, rezoning to allow multi family...
kwhi.com
DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR RESORT NEAR CARMINE CHANGING TO HOMESITES
Plans appear to be changing at the site of a proposed resort development near Carmine. In February, California developer Dirk Winter presented Fayette County Commissioners with plans to build 100 rental duplexes, commercial spaces and a Christmas market on a 150-acre property on Fuchs Road. Last week, a different developer...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, August 4, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
KBTX.com
Community gathers for ‘Family Fish’ event to support College Station Police Department
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday morning, community members gathered at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum for ‘Family Fish’ 2022. The College Station Police Department partnered with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum to create an event that offered long-lasting memories with family. Families...
KBTX.com
Stretch Lab opens location in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re someone into fitnesses, you know how important stretching is for your body. A new business in College Station can now help with that. Stretch Lab is opening its first location in the Brazos Valley on William D Fitch in College Station near...
KBTX.com
From The Ground Up: Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course hopes to inspire future farmers and ranchers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 Beef Cattle Short Course saw over 2,000 people come together at Texas A&M University. A lot has changed in the event’s 68 years but Texas A&M Professor & Beef Cattle Specialist Jason Cleere believes their message about agriculture’s positive impact on the world will always stay the same.
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average lowest in US as prices continue to dip
LUBBOCK, Texas — Retail gasoline prices continued to dip this week across the Lone Star State, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.590 on Saturday. Prices were trending downward. “Texas has...
KBTX.com
National Hurricane Center watching “area of interest” for tropical development
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave, a low-pressure system in the tropics, is set to move over the Atlantic Ocean off of the western coast of Africa Saturday night into early Sunday. The National Hurricane Center has determined that there is a 30% chance for development into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days from this tropical wave.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Hear About Wildfires Causing Property Damage For The First Time
For the first time, property damage has been reported from wildfires in Brazos County outside of city limits. Deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware told county commissioners this week that one structure and several vehicles have been lost since his last update. Ware also reported that wildfires are also getting...
KBTX.com
Adopt a Teacher Bryan-College Station ISD: Coming together to help teachers in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Teachers go through a lot in order to get ready for the upcoming school year, including buying school supplies and much more for their classrooms. A woman in our community started a special program in order to get teachers in our area what they need for this upcoming school year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
fox44news.com
Beto O’Rourke A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Rockdale
ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44)- Rockdale residents filled up the Kay theatre Friday evening as gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas he will spend 49 days on the road and visit every part of Texas this summer. O’Rourke has spent a lot of time in very red areas on this 49-day road trip like Milam county, despite not being very popular in these areas. During Friday’s townhall meeting O’Rourke talked on topics that’s been a big concern for many Texans. Topics such as increasing educator salaries. Investing in world- class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. A question one Rockdale resident asked during the town hall was, what are you going to do about our guns?
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
KBTX.com
College Station High School Band & Guard hosts March-A-Thon Fundraiser
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station High School Band & Color guard hosted their annual March-A-Thon fundraiser for this upcoming school year. Community members arrived Saturday morning at the Tower Point HEB to watch the College Station High School Band & Color guard preform. Mackenzie Martin, College Station High...
Beto O'Rourke's "Drive for Texas" campaign stops in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas — Ahead of the upcoming election on November 8,Beto O' Rourke, the Texas Democratic candidate for governor, visited Brenham, Texas as part of his campaign tour . O'Rourke announced at the end of 2021 that he would be running for governor against incumbent Greg Abbott in 2022.
Bright Pink Gym and Chandelier in This Bryan, Texas Mansion
There seems to be a trend this week with the color pink being used on homes in the state of Texas. Earlier this week I was telling you about the Pepto Bismol Pink colored home for rent in Port Arthur, Texas. And then I was looking at other real estate options in Texas and I found this mansion in Bryan, Texas that has a bright pink colored gym (including pink weights), and a chandelier to make it one of a kind.
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
KBTX.com
Cougar Band & Guard to host annual March-A-Thon fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After an historic last season ending at the State Championship in San Antonio, the College Station High School Cougar Band & Guard has their sights set on Bands of America. In order to achieve their goal, they need to raise some money. This year’s March-A-Thon takes...
KBTX.com
New to town? Come meet & mingle Saturday night in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The non-profit organization I Heart Bryan is thrilled to host its first Belong in Bryan meet and mingle event on Saturday at 6 pm. at Kinder Hill Brew Lab. “Our goal is to introduce our new residents to all Bryan has to offer including our existing...
