SignalsAZ
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for August 5, 6, & 7
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
SignalsAZ
Hot Summer Perennials: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss hot summer perennials. Learn the joys of planting Catmint, Black Eyed Susan, Red Hot Poker, Coneflower, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free Garden Classes are...
SignalsAZ
Cast11 Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
It has been a big week for the Prescott area’s podcast network, Cast11 – Be curious. From coverage on the heavy monsoons to discussions on P.T.S.D., planting your landscape for maximum privacy, and coverage of everything quad cities, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out everything happening this...
SignalsAZ
Trumpet Vine: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Trumpet Vine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Large clusters of reddish flowers create a dramatic show all season long....
SignalsAZ
August 5th Monsoon Forecast
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Friday, August 5th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Today expect isolated showers and thunderstorms with the best chance in the White Mountain today. Most areas will remain clear of rain due to a stable atmosphere with less moisture. Look for increasing monsoon activity over the weekend with numerous storms Sunday into next week.
12news.com
Storms impacting portions of northern Arizona; Valley quiet after early morning rain
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Monsoon storms drenched the Phoenix metro area early Thursday morning, causing utility companies, transportation officials and meteorologists to scramble. Storms will continue Thursday with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman through the afternoon and evening.
SignalsAZ
Planting Berries in the Yard: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss planting berries in the yard. What is the best way to plant berries in your yard? They also discuss other yard care during Monsoon. All this moisture has prompted pretty weeds, should you get rid of them? How should you care for hail-damaged trees and plants? Also, learn if this is a good time to trim shrubs and roses.
SignalsAZ
New Residential Food Scrap Drop-Off Spots Opened by Flagstaff
The City of Flagstaff’s Sustainability Office invites the public to use two new residential food scrap drop-off locations at the Flagstaff Aquaplex and Bow and Arrow Park. To use the free drop-off locations, residents can take the City’s brief online survey to receive a bin access code, collect acceptable items at home, and bring them to either location.
SignalsAZ
Arizona Philharmonic Presents Dancing from Tonga to Vienna
Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil.org) welcomes back Maestro Peter Bay, Sunday, August 21 at 3 PM at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center (YCPAC) to usher in the beginning of their 5th season of bringing outstanding professional music to Prescott. “Season openers are always fun for both Arizona Philharmonic musicians and audiences...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Announces Promotion
Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer has announced the promotion of Sgt. Nancy Roberts to the rank of Lieutenant, effective July 17. Roberts, an Arizona native who grew up in Mayer, began her career with PVPD in January 2006. She attended the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy in January 2006. A year later she achieved the Rookie of the Year award.
SignalsAZ
Pipeline West Community Meeting
The City of Flagstaff invites residents impacted by post-wildfire flooding in the Pipeline West area to a community meeting on Thursday, August 4 from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at Flagstaff City Hall. During the meeting, City staff will discuss flood risks for impacted neighborhoods, how to properly install short-term emergency mitigations...
890kdxu.com
Arizona Man Sentenced For 2004 Cedar City Rape
(Cedar City, UT) -- An Arizona man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a Cedar City woman in 2004. David Slade was sentenced this week after pleading guilty and is currently serving 15 years in an Arizona prison for a similar crime. He was arrested after Arizona authorities identified him as the suspect in the Flagstaff rape in 2003 and the Cedar City rape in 2004. Both victims were around 18-years-old at the time.
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
knau.org
Inner Basin water pipeline heavily damaged by recent post-wildfire flooding
A pipeline on the San Francisco Peaks that provides water to Flagstaff has been shut down after it suffered heavy damage during recent monsoon rain. Many areas northeast of Flagstaff have seen cataclysmic flooding following this year’s wildfires. City officials say there are several breaks in the Inner Basin...
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
theprescotttimes.com
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp
Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp. A group of concerned citizens is mounting a petition drive against the development of a transient housing development, aka “Man Camp” in the town of Kirkland. On Saturday, August 6th 10 am to 1 pm, volunteers with the No Man Camp Community Campaign (NMCCC) will be at the corner of Iron Springs Rd. and Kirkland Hillside Rd to collect signatures and rally support for their opposition.
SignalsAZ
Prescott City Council Seeks Applications for Council Vacancy
In an earlier release, Councilwoman Jessica Hall announced her resignation from Prescott City Council effective July 25, 2022. At their Voting Meeting on July 26 Prescott City Council voted to accept applications to fill the vacancy through November 2023. Applicants must have been a registered voter in the City of Prescott for at least one year prior to appointment.
journalaz.com
Cottonwood Vice mayor seeks local input
When it comes to engaging with the community, Cottonwood’s Vice Mayor Jackie Nairn has been taking a direct approach. Every fourth Thursday of each month, Nairn hosts community awareness meetings at the Cottonwood Public Library to discuss a variety of issues facing the community, such as housing. “I’ve been...
theprescotttimes.com
ILLEGAL DRUG ABUSE IMPACTS OUR COMMUNITY
Prescott Valley Police Department reports that illegal drug abuse continues to impact our community, endangering the lives of those using the drugs, their families, along with law enforcement officers who encounter drug users. Prescott Valley police have made seventy-four drug-related arrests from March 1 to July 31, 2022. Nine firearms...
