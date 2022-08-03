Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival Returning This Weekend

Read on www.weny.com
Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returns to Sayre
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) -- The 6th annual Guthrie Food Farm Family Festival returned to the Northern Tier on Saturday, bringing an array of homegrown and handmade goods to Sayre. Dozens of farmers, soap makers, and other crafters set up for the 6th annual food farm family festival, starting Saturday morning. The vendors set up at Howard Elmer Park, across the street from the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Although the event was virtual in 2020 due to COVID, the event was held in person in 2021 and remained that way in 2022.
Annual National Brockway Truck Show is next weekend
The 22nd annual National Brockway Truck Show is slated for Saturday, Aug. 13 on Main Street in the Village of Homer. The show is in Homer this year due to the ongoing construction in the downtown area of the City of Cortland. The Brockway Truck Parade will begin at 8:30...
Take a tour of Seneca Lake
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WETM) – As we move through the summer, 18 News is taking a look at different ways you can enjoy our beautiful region. This week, I traveled to Watkins Glen to kayak and not only did I get a workout in kayaking for 2 hours, I got to learn all about the […]
Spiedie Fest returns to its usual weekend
Spiedie Fest is returning to its traditional first weekend in August this
GALLERY: The 10 Landmarks That Help Define Chenango County
We have so many local landmarks throughout the Southern Tier of New York. I highlighted a few right here in Broome County. They are an important part of our history and help to define our community. And some may be landmarks you are not even aware of or don't know the history of the landmark.
Feels Like the First Time; Lou Gramm arriving Saturday for return performance at Binghamton’s Spiedie Fest
It feels like the first time, like the lyrics from Foreigner’s first single released in 1977, except it’s not. For the second time, with the first being in 2005, Lou Gramm, one of the founding members of Foreigner, will take the stage for a headline performance on Saturday at Binghamton’s Spiedie Fest.
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
First-Ever Wellsboro Comic-Con Coming to Tioga Co.
WELLSBORO, PA (WENY) - The owners of Pop's Culture Shoppe in Wellsboro is hosting its first-ever comic con in August. Wellsboro Comic Con will take place on August 13th and 14th, at various locations around downtown Wellsboro. Pop's Culture Shoppe owner Julian Stam said he and his wife Anja began discussing the event to commemorate their shop's 10th anniversary.
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Binghamton Neighborhood Overwhelmed by “Garbage Garage”
A neighborhood on the border of the City of Binghamton and Town of Dickinson has been overrun with rats, wet sewage and a horrible smell thanks to a vacant property on the block. Melissa Burns, a neighbor directly adjacent to the vacant property, has been fighting an uphill battle to...
Heat Advisory for portions of Southern Tier Sunday
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY…. WHAT: Heat index values up to 95-100 expected. WHERE: Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, and Broome counties. WHEN: From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
2022 Cortland County Distinguished Citizen to be Awarded to Norm Stitzel
The Boy Scouts of America and the Baden-Powell Council will honor Norm Stitzel with their Cortland County Distinguished Citizen award on October 4th during their annual fundraising dinner held at the Hathaway House in Solon, NY. Norm is being recognized for his significant contributions, service, and achievements for the Cortland...
Cornell Hosting Silvopasture Tour this September
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - A tour showcasing a form of agricultural practice is coming to Cornell this fall. Silvopasturing is a farming practice that combine trees with grazing livestock operations on the same land. Cornell's Cooperative Extension is hosting a tour showcasing various silvopasturing practices on September 15th and 16th.
Put on a New Pot: Coffee Mania Announces Homer Hut
It’s official! Coffee Mania has begun construction of Homer Hut in Homer. The new location will open sometime this December just down the road from Origins. The new hut, will be built at 115 North West Rd. in Homer. It will include two drive-thru windows, similar to the Groton Ave. and Port Watson St. locations.
Syracuse’s newest brewery tasting room taps into the hottest sandwich on TV
Syracuse, N. Y. — You don’t need to travel to Chicago, or feed your vicarious craving on TV, to get a taste of the famous Windy City creation, Italian Beef. A big, messy and spicy Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwich is a featured regular item on the menu at Buried Acorn Taproom and Eats, which opened July 30 at 900 E. Fayette St. in Syracuse.
Ancient Under the Sea Reptile Show
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A free reptile, fossils show took place at the Village of Montour Falls Fire Department. Children learned about ancient reptiles from under the sea. Paleontologist Michael Straka showed fossils from nearly 700 million years ago. Kelly Povero is the Director of the Watkins Glen Public...
Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner
The Broome County Land Bank and First Ward Action Council have the keys ready for a new homeowner to move into the first renovated home of the year located in the City of Binghamton. The groups have announced the completion of work at the single-family home at 33 Linden Street...
Ithaca Fire Chief Announces Retirement
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Fire Chief Thomas Parsons has officially announced his retirement effective August 27th. Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past 10 years. His service to the Ithaca Fire Department and the greater Ithaca community totals nearly 40 years. Parson says his primary focus has always been on fire prevention and public safety, and says the community is a safer place for it.
