Merced, CA

Arrest after party shooting in Merced, police say

By Tori Lavon
 3 days ago

MERCED, Calif ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A man is now behind bars in Merced after police say shot another man in the back at a party, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Officers say, on July 17 at 1:20 a.m. they received a call of a gunshot wound victim at a residence near the 1100 block of W. 23rd Street where a party was taking place. When officers arrived there was a large crowd of people, witnesses stated that a fight broke out and at some point, a 29-year-old man was shot in the back.

The man was then transferred to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition according to authorities. Detectives say that evidence obtained at the scene lead them to the suspect, Joshua Ramirez, 28.

Merced Police Department detectives served Ramirez a search warrant and took him into custody on Wednesday.

Ramirez was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide.

YourCentralValley.com

