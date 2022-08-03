OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center

Read on www.wdsu.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
NOPD investigates a shooting in N.O. East
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6000 block of Downman Road. Initial reports show a male juvenile sustained a gunshot wound to his body. Police say the initial call came in about 4:27 p.m.
NOPD: Teenager wounded in N.O East shooting, condition unknown
According to the NOPD, officers responded to the 6000 block of Downman Road after a call of shots fired in the area came in.
Little Woods shooting Saturday morning leaves man wounded, details limited
Just before 10:40 a.m., officers responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Bill Street. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body on the 8600 block of Bill Street around 10:38 a.m. EMS transported the victim to the local hospital.
WDSU
Homicide in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Seventh Ward on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Fifth District officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, and upon their arrival, located a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced...
2 murders in the 9th Ward within an hour NOPD reports
Three people were shot and two died in two separate shootings in the 9th Ward that happened within one hour of each other. The first shooting happened around 4:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lamanche
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East leaves one man injured
New Orleans police have reported a shooting in New Orleans East on Friday evening that left one person injured. According to reports, a man sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his body on the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue around 4:32 p.m. Anyone with information is urged to...
NOPD investigates 3 homicides within 24 hours
Three people were killed in New Orleans over the past 24 hours says the New Orleans Police Department. The latest homicide happened late Friday morning in the 1300 block of Elysian
WWL-TV
Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead
NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
wgno.com
Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
fox8live.com
D.A. Jason Williams secures a guilty verdict in a murder case that scarred the St. Roch Community
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a case that Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams prosecuted himself, along with two other ADAs and a jury found Damond Scott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. “This was an incident that rocked the St. Roch neighborhood. The defendant laid...
WWL-TV
4 stabbed in 8 days at New Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS — Four men were stabbed in separate incidents a the New Orleans jail in the last eight days, according to new information published by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The sheriff's office said the first incident happened on July 28, with the latest stabbing happening...
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues. Three men have been stabbed in separate incidents at Orleans Parish Prison. This is the just the latest spate of violence to strike the jail.
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes to trial,” Joel Pearce said as he drove back to Shreveport […]
NOLA.com
At least four men injured in four separate stabbings at New Orleans jail
Four incarcerated men were stabbed in four separate incidents over the last week inside the New Orleans jail, a new spate of violence that comes less than two months after two men died in the lockup. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the violence for the first time on Thursday...
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
NOLA.com
Jury finds man guilty of ambush shooting that killed one man, injured two others
Joseph Zanetti stood beside a wood table and dropped a golden bullet casing into a cardboard box, where it clanged against 11 other shells. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the prosecutor told the jury seated in an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom, “Damond Scott is guilty.”. “He’s guilty...
Post Register
New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again
NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
