‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner endorsed Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney

Isaac Ike Velez
3d ago
As a conservative I cannot see anyone with common sense voting for maga endorsed politicians Liz may not be politically connected with some views but whether you want to see it or not Trump try to destroy what the accomplishments of our ancestors fought hard to do....And she made America first over politics.....
Not today
3d ago
Must be for the new movie dancing with worthless
Russell Budd
1d ago
sorry Kevin, even your endorsement won't save liz she's a loser,but I'll continue to watch Yellowstone
