3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
capecod.com
Gottlieb Explains Reasons for Stepping Down from Mashpee Select Board
MASHPEE – Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod Andrew Gottlieb recently stepped down as Chair of the Mashpee select board, a decision he said he did not take lightly. Gottlieb said that while he is proud of his time with the board, he felt someone else...
capecod.com
Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney
DENNIS – The Dennis Patrolman’s Union has endorsed Dan Higgins as the next district attorney. The organization joins other law enforcement agencies including the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation and Bourne Patrolman’s Association in endorsing Higgins. Higgins has also received endorsements from current DA Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable...
capecod.com
Sewer Expansion Work in Centerville Continues Monday
CENTERVILLE – Work on the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project will continue on Monday, August 8. Wequaquet Lane will be closed to through traffic between Strawberry Hill Road and Phinney’s Lane on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents and businesses will still have access to that stretch.
capeandislands.org
New scorecard for wastewater projects puts Cape on top
The state has implemented a new scoring system for ranking wastewater projects for low-cost government loans. According to Andrew Gottlieb of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, the new scorecard ranks wastewater projects in Barnstable County in the top tier. Gottlieb says the state Department of Environmental protection is implementing...
capecod.com
Pan-Mass Challenge Kicks Off Saturday
HYANNIS – The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) kicks off Saturday to raise money for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Founder and Executive Director Billy Starr said this year’s goal is $66 million dollars, a figure that reflects the huge turnout of the annual event. “This is...
Barnstable Patriot
Older women stepping up to fill lifeguard gap at YMCA Cape Cod
HYANNIS — Almost 50 years since she last watched over swimmers at Kalmus Beach, Maggie Sullivan is again working as a lifeguard, this time for YMCA Cape Cod. Sullivan, 70, of Barnstable Villa is also one of several older women signing up as lifeguards at the Y. “I’m excited...
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
WPRI
The biggest Portuguese festival in U.S. returns to New Bedford
The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is back! John Alves stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the details of this 4-day family-friendly event, making its big return since the start of the pandemic. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in...
5 things to do when visiting Chatham
Hit the beach, enjoy the arts, explore a historic windmill, and more. City and town clerks across Massachusetts are sharing their favorite places to go for culture, nature, and relaxation in the communities they know so well. Do you want to see your favorite city or town featured? Let us know in the survey below or email [email protected].
vineyardgazette.com
Revised Permit Issued for Pool Business, Despite Neighbor Protest
Over some neighbors’ objections, Atlantic Pool, an Edgartown-based pool construction and service business, will be allowed to continue operating out of owner Tekomah Goggins’s home on Watcha Path, after the Edgartown Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special permit for the business Wednesday. Atlantic Pool first came before...
More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape.
capecod.com
Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted
DENNIS – An advisory restricting the use of Scargo Lake due to a cyanobacteria bloom has been lifted by the Dennis Health Department. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod informed the town that multiple samples taken from the lake recently showed lower levels of cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
miltonscene.com
Jette’s leave, East Milton Square chaos, lots of recommendations, – Top Milton Neighbors posts – July 2022
Jette’s leave, East Milton Square chaos, lots of recommendations, – Top Milton Neighbors posts – July 2022. What are we discussing? Top Milton Neighbors posts – July 2022. Wondering what the top Milton Neighbors posts for were this past month?. We’ve summarized the top posts for...
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
Boston Globe
Here on Billionaires’ Isle: Nantucket is attracting the uber-wealthy
Manhattan may be home to Billionaires’ Row — a set of ultra-tall (and ultra-expensive) residential skyscrapers dotting the southern end of Central Park — but Massachusetts as of late can easily lay claim to Billionaires’ Isle. Where is this tony-sounding place? Hint: This island is known...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
capecod.com
Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection
BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct overnight construction at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable beginning this weekend. The work will begin Sunday and continue weekly, running from 10 pm to 5 am Sundays through Thursdays. Work will include the installation of...
