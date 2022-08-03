16-year-old third suspect charged in connection to shooting death of Petersburg woman

Read on www.nbc12.com
Richmond man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Forest Hill
When they got to the scene, they found a vehicle nearby that had collided with a curb at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and West 44th Street. Inside the car were a man and a woman, both of whom had gunshot wounds.
Man arrested after woman in car killed in Forest Hill Avenue shooting
Police have arrested a suspect and identified the woman killed in a double shooting along a busy road on Richmond's Southside Thursday afternoon.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are taken to the hospital after they were shot near the Belt Atlantic Apartments in Richmond Saturday. Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 12:45 a.m. They found one person with serious injuries. The second person who was shot is expected to recover.
30-year-old man arrested on stolen vehicle, firearm charges
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the man possibly going through a parked vehicle around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Wrought Iron Bend.
Colonial Heights man killed in Richmond shooting
65-year-old man arrested for York County bank robbery
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 65-yearold man from Newport News was arrested Friday for a bank robbery that happened at Wells Fargo Bank on June 17. The Sheriff’s office says John Robert Runnebohm was arrested Friday in Newport News after investigators received information he was at a McDonalds. He was arrested without incident.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Two men are recovering at the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Richmond. According to a Richmond Police Department official, officers responded to the Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 12:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on...
Man, woman hospitalized following Newport News shooting
A man and a woman were hospitalized after being injured in a shooting in Newport News Saturday morning.
15-year-old arrested in connection to killing of Emporia man, additional suspects on the run
The Emporia Police Department has identified three suspects in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Tavon Johnnie Harris Jr., who was killed earlier this week.
16-year-old Heritage High shooting suspect sentenced to 10 years
A teenager is being sentenced today, August 5, 2022, nearly a year after he open-fired inside of a Newport News high school.
22-year-old woman found shot dead in car in Highland Springs identified, investigation ongoing
Henrico Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Carlstone Court in Highland Springs around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Once on scene, officers found the body of a woman who had been shot in the passenger seat of a car.
A 22-year-old woman is dead after being shot early Friday morning in the 200 block of Carlstone Court, according to police.
Virginia officer acquitted of assault charges in Taser incident
A Petersburg police officer has been acquitted of assault charges stemming from his use of a Taser on a suspect who reportedly was seen walking the streets carrying several weapons.
Hampton woman identified as body found on side of road in Hanover; death ruled as homicide
Authorities have identified the body found in Hanover County in July as of a 20-year-old woman from Hampton.
Richmond police investigating double shooting in Forest Hill that left woman dead
Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a double-shooting in Richmond's Forest Hill neighborhood.
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
Body found in Hanover County on Winns Church Road identified
Authorities have identified the body of a person who was found in July on Winns Church Road the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday, Aug. 5.
Man sentenced to 56 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Newport News
23-year-old Hampton man Sh'Kise Faizon Cappe was sentenced to a total of 56 years behind bars for first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in the commission of a felony
