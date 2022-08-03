ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Home, OR

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Corvallis corny for Benton County Fair

On the last day of the first year back at the Benton County Fair, visitors couldn’t quite let go of the corn. Not the kettle corn — pounds of sweetened popped kernels were on sale Saturday, Aug. 6 — and not the corn stalks placarded with blue ribbons in rust-red exhibit halls at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
CORVALLIS, OR
987thebull.com

Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish

Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
KEIZER, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sweet Home, OR
Sweet Home, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4

The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kbnd.com

At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span

BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
LANE COUNTY, OR
cityofsalem.net

Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges

Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
SALEM, OR
Lebanon-Express

Interfaith Voices: We gather together

I was raised in the Methodist Church, where a favorite hymn was “We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing.”. Those words came to mind, along with Matthew 18:20 (“For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am with them”) on a recent Sunday afternoon at a gathering co-hosted by my local Bahá’í community and the Corvallis Interfaith Network. Some 30 of us were present, gathered together to pray and consult. The Bahá’í writings state, “Ye are all the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch.”
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Economy
nbc16.com

Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire

MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
kezi.com

Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Fire in Albany damages apartment complex

ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in an Albany apartment complex damaged the second-floor units of the building early Thursday morning, according to the Albany Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Elm Street and found the second floor engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked with Police to rescue someone from the apartment.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Fire near Dexter destroys structures

DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
DEXTER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy