Read on lebanon-express.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Like that 1908 American Foursquare on Albany’s historic home tour? It’s for sale
Organizers of the Historic Interior Home Tour in Albany keep the destinations a secret until the morning of the event. This year, on July 30, tour goers were able to see inside storied, century-old residences and downtown lofts. One stop was unique: The restored 1908 American Foursquare house at 808...
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
Lebanon-Express
Corvallis corny for Benton County Fair
On the last day of the first year back at the Benton County Fair, visitors couldn’t quite let go of the corn. Not the kettle corn — pounds of sweetened popped kernels were on sale Saturday, Aug. 6 — and not the corn stalks placarded with blue ribbons in rust-red exhibit halls at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
987thebull.com
Salem & Surrounding city residents get their wish
Keizer station is about to get a whole lot busier Thursday, as they are set to kick open the doors to the brand new Keizer Station Chick Fil A restaurant. The new establishment is located near the intersection of Chemawa Road Southeast and Ulali Drive and now joins six other Portland area Chick-Fil-A restaurants already open and will be the first in the Mid-Willamette Valley.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
cityofsalem.net
Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges
Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
Lebanon-Express
Interfaith Voices: We gather together
I was raised in the Methodist Church, where a favorite hymn was “We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing.”. Those words came to mind, along with Matthew 18:20 (“For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am with them”) on a recent Sunday afternoon at a gathering co-hosted by my local Bahá’í community and the Corvallis Interfaith Network. Some 30 of us were present, gathered together to pray and consult. The Bahá’í writings state, “Ye are all the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thatoregonlife.com
These Luxury Cabins On The Metolius River Are Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
If you’re into the relaxing sound of a river soothing you to sleep, cabins nestled between groves of aspens and ponderosa pines, and stunning views of the night sky, the Metolius River Resort is a must when visiting Central Oregon. The Metolius River Resort In Camp Sherman Oregon. Privacy...
kezi.com
Two years after Michael Bryson's disappearance, family and friends host 5k shuffle
HARRISBURG, Ore.-- It's been two years since Michael Bryson went missing near Dorena. The day started early for dozens of people at Harrisburg High School for the first annual Michael Bryson 5K Shuffle. Every day, parents Tina and Parrish Bryson have been looking for answers for the last two years.
nbc16.com
Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire
MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
natureworldnews.com
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for August 5
Gerald Anthony Cancelosi, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
17-year-old swimmer dies at Fern Ridge Reservoir
A 17-year-old swimmer's body was found after he disappeared under the water at Fern Ridge Reservoir near Richardson Park Monday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office.
Lebanon-Express
Kettle Corn at the Benton County Fair
On the last day of the first year back at the Benton County Fair, visitors couldn’t quite let go of the corn.
kezi.com
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
kptv.com
Fire in Albany damages apartment complex
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire in an Albany apartment complex damaged the second-floor units of the building early Thursday morning, according to the Albany Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Elm Street and found the second floor engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked with Police to rescue someone from the apartment.
kptv.com
Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon. Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said. Breshears is 6 feet tall and...
kezi.com
Fire near Dexter destroys structures
DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
Oregon man has $25K stolen in wire fraud, Chase Bank recovers money after KOIN 6 inquiry
KOIN 6 News helped a viewer get his money back after pressing Chase Bank about an unauthorized fraudulent wire transfer that stole $25,000 from a man in Salem.
Comments / 5