I was raised in the Methodist Church, where a favorite hymn was “We gather together to ask the Lord’s blessing.”. Those words came to mind, along with Matthew 18:20 (“For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am with them”) on a recent Sunday afternoon at a gathering co-hosted by my local Bahá’í community and the Corvallis Interfaith Network. Some 30 of us were present, gathered together to pray and consult. The Bahá’í writings state, “Ye are all the fruits of one tree, the leaves of one branch.”

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO