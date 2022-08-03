Countdown to Kickoff: 29 days until Penn State football

Penn State Football Media Day presented an opportunity to hear from defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz, who replaced longtime Nittany Lions assistant Brent Pry last winter. The former Miami Hurricanes head coach had welcomed only one scholarship defender to the roster (freshman lineman Zane Durant) last time he met with the PSU media beat this spring, so there was plenty to catch up on following a major personnel influx and the first few preseason practices.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO