Sewer Expansion Work in Centerville Continues Monday
CENTERVILLE – Work on the Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project will continue on Monday, August 8. Wequaquet Lane will be closed to through traffic between Strawberry Hill Road and Phinney’s Lane on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents and businesses will still have access to that stretch.
capeandislands.org
New scorecard for wastewater projects puts Cape on top
The state has implemented a new scoring system for ranking wastewater projects for low-cost government loans. According to Andrew Gottlieb of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, the new scorecard ranks wastewater projects in Barnstable County in the top tier. Gottlieb says the state Department of Environmental protection is implementing...
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
capecod.com
Gottlieb Explains Reasons for Stepping Down from Mashpee Select Board
MASHPEE – Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod Andrew Gottlieb recently stepped down as Chair of the Mashpee select board, a decision he said he did not take lightly. Gottlieb said that while he is proud of his time with the board, he felt someone else...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
YARMOUTH – Following a fire on Thursday, August 4 that destroyed four trailers at the Yarmouth transfer station, the town’s Waste Management Construction and Demolition Pad and Compost Area will reopen Saturday morning. The four 40’ tractor trailers were all filled with construction debris awaiting transport off-Cape.
capecod.com
Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection
BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct overnight construction at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable beginning this weekend. The work will begin Sunday and continue weekly, running from 10 pm to 5 am Sundays through Thursdays. Work will include the installation of...
capecod.com
Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted
DENNIS – An advisory restricting the use of Scargo Lake due to a cyanobacteria bloom has been lifted by the Dennis Health Department. The Association to Preserve Cape Cod informed the town that multiple samples taken from the lake recently showed lower levels of cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae.
capecod.com
Kitchen fire doused in Chatham
CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Chatham around 3 PM Saturday. The fire at 270 Countryside Drive reportedly started on a stove and extended to some cabinets before being put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought
WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
capeandislands.org
A roundtable talk with area police chiefs
Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Quahog relay puts 600 bushels in Round Cove
The Fairhaven Marine Resources Department has completed this year’s quahog relay. On Thursday, 7/28/22, department employees transplanted the last 60+ bushels, bringing the total to 600 bushels transplanted in Round Cove. The program uses quahogs from the polluted Taunton River, and puts them in clean water. The quahogs are...
capecod.com
Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney
DENNIS – The Dennis Patrolman’s Union has endorsed Dan Higgins as the next district attorney. The organization joins other law enforcement agencies including the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation and Bourne Patrolman’s Association in endorsing Higgins. Higgins has also received endorsements from current DA Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable...
nerej.com
Senné completes redevelopment of mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights
Falmouth, MA Senné has completed a newly redeveloped mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights at 286 Grand Ave. The building is currently on the market, a local landmark originally built in 2005 and now reimagined for the next generation, with eight waterfront residential condominium units and a two-story, full-service, 5,000 s/f restaurant.
capecod.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for motorists headed up Cape on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened around 12:30 PM near Brackett Road. The drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
capecod.com
Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable
DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
