Days after the death of Alice Harnoncourt, concertmaster and co-founder of Concentus Musicus Wien, we learn of the passing of Marie Leonhardt, concertmaster of the Leonhardt Consort founded in 1955 with her husband Gustav Leonhardt. These two ensembles were ice-breakers in the early-music movement and the two couples maintained a...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO