Westfield joins ValleyBike bicycle sharing program with $178K state grant

Read on www.masslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Related
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Amherst Railway Society model railroading show draws young train enthusiasts to Springfield’s Union Station (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- The tracks outside Union Station bring hundreds of riders to their destinations every day. But it was the tracks inside the station that drew families and children on Saturday. They were on hand for the Kids ON TRACK: A Model Railroading Job Fair, a free two-day event sponsored...
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
TRAFFIC: Lane closure on Cowles Bridge in Westfield
MassDOT will be closing a lane on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield beginning Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield cooling centers remain open through Monday
SPRINGFIELD — With outdoor temperatures hovering above 90 degrees, the city is keeping its cooling centers open Sunday and Monday to be sure that anyone who needs it can access air conditioning. The city’s Health and Human Services Department warns that long-term exposure to excessive heat can cause heat...
Elm Street in Westfield to close overnight for bridge repair
Work crews will be conducting overnight bridge repairs on the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Bridge in Westfield on Friday night.
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
Springfield Water & Sewer Commission warn of sewage overflow in CT River
A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River after some rain earlier Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Springfield DPW road work planned for week of Aug. 8
SPRINGFIELD - The Department of Public Works announced its schedule of road projects scheduled throughout the city for next week. Drivers are being advised to find other routes or to expect delays. Cloverdale Street from Edgeland Street – Paving (tentative);. Forest Street from Forest Park Avenue to Belmont Avenue...
Register Citizen
‘Catastrophic’ Middletown water main break a ‘wake-up call,’ mayor says
MIDDLETOWN — The city recently earmarked $120,000 to finance a large coordinated effort to fix a “catastrophic” water main break downtown on a busy weekend evening in June. The 127-year-old pipe was breached after a side section broke around the dinner hour that Friday, a night that...
Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed
NORTHAMPTON — Fire and police, as well as state regulators, responded Saturday morning to what was described as a “major water leak” at BI-QEM chemical company, which prompted its closure. A faulty sprinkler system caused damage to the facility and machinery at the plant at 238 Nonotuck...
$4.1M awarded to Springfield businesses affected by the pandemic
The City of Springfield Thursday issued its seventh round of funding totaling $4,164,607 through the American Rescue Plan Act.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westfield’s Big Day National Night Out begins at noon Saturday
Meet Westfield police, firefighters, and city leaders during the city's National Night Out event.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Booster Update
COVID-19 booster shots are recommended to increase and restore protection that wanes over time. One is best protected when boosters are up to date but it is never too late to receive recommended booster vaccines. The current booster recommendations are as follows*:. -6 months-4 years: No booster recommended for healthy...
westernmassnews.com
Local police departments continue work to serve community, keep officers safe in heat
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -For hot summer days, a piece of advice to stay cool many receive is to stay indoors. But, what if your job has you standing in the sun all day? That’s the case for our local police departments. Local police departments are doing all they can...
Pittsfield To Implement Mandatory Water Restrictions Starting Monday 8/8
Pittsfield and The Berkshires are experiencing a hot and dry summer, so with that comes some necessary water restrictions, unfortunately. With a fast-increasing depletion of the water supply at the Pittsfield Cleveland Reservoir, the city of Pittsfield’s Department has enacted a State of Water Supply Conservation to ensure an adequate supply of water for fire protection and emergency response effective Monday, Aug. 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Springfield leaders: dirt bikes causing less common this summer compared to past years
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As we move through the summer months, it appears illegal dirt bikers causing commotion on the roads isn’t as big of an issue as in recent years. We wanted to know why. “Riders are starting to get the message that Springfield is not a place where...
Worcester apartment collapse: Hotel stay for displaced tenants of collapsed Mill Street building extended until Aug. 25
After uncertainty surrounding how long tenants of a partially collapsed Worcester apartment building would be put up in a hotel, the Department of Housing and Community Development has extended their stay until Aug. 25. On July 15, the roof of 267 Mill Street collapsed into the second and third floors...
Water restrictions coming for Pittsfield
An emergency water restriction for Pittsfield is due to start on Monday due to the lessening water supply of the Pittsfield Cleveland Reservoir.
Yadilette Rivera Colon appointed Holyoke Ward 3 School Committee member
HOLYOKE – In a joint session, the School Committee and City Council selected Yadilette Rivera Colon as the new Ward 3 School Committee member. Colon Rivera takes the seat vacated last month by Rebecca Birks, who moved out of Holyoke. The boards interviewed four candidates Thursday night and, after...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0