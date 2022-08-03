Police seeking witnesses to downtown Portland shooting

One person is killed 24 hours after two men are arrested for firing dozens of bullets in Old Town.Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead in North Portland. The name of the victim in the Aug. 6 shooting was not immediately released. No one was arrested. The shooting happened 24 hours after police responded to a shooting in Old Town where police recovered 88 shell casings. No one was injured but police arrested two people. According to the Portland Police Bureau, in the Saturday incident, officers responded to a reported shooting in the East Columbia...

