Police seeking witnesses to downtown Portland shooting

Read on www.kptv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PPB: Early morning shooting in East Columbia Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
PPB says they're investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
kptv.com
Portland man says police officers neglected his 911 call, causing him to get shot
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man who was shot last Friday is accusing Portland Police officers of leaving the scene of his stolen car, which the victim says caused one of the suspects who stole the car to come out of an apartment building and shoot him. On Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested following a shooting the Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. No one was injured in the shooting. Parked vehicles and one building were struck by gunfire.
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
Portland gun violence continues Friday, Saturday
One person is killed 24 hours after two men are arrested for firing dozens of bullets in Old Town.Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead in North Portland. The name of the victim in the Aug. 6 shooting was not immediately released. No one was arrested. The shooting happened 24 hours after police responded to a shooting in Old Town where police recovered 88 shell casings. No one was injured but police arrested two people. According to the Portland Police Bureau, in the Saturday incident, officers responded to a reported shooting in the East Columbia...
kptv.com
Man injured in shooting at Milwaukie restaurant, suspect arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Milwaukie late Wednesday afternoon. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Libbie’s Restaurant, located at 11056 Southeast Main Street. Officers arrived and found a man, who had been shot, sitting in front of the restaurant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Police arrest suspect in deadly Gresham hit-and-run
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police arrested a man for a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead Wednesday. Officers responded to an alley behind 2208 Southeast 182nd Avenue and found a man dead at the scene. A security guard initially found the bicyclist. Investigators reviewed surveillance video then tracked...
kptv.com
Lawsuit alleges private security guard at fault for deadly Old Town shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A civil lawsuit has been filed against a man lawyers say is responsible for a fatal shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Old Town last Friday. The suit claims a private security guard pulled the trigger. Police identified 19-year-old Lauren Teyshawn Abbott...
kptv.com
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
kptv.com
Crash into pole knocks out power for hundreds in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into a pole and took out power for residents in the area in north Portland early Saturday morning. At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a crash in the 300 block of North Marine Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found a car that crashed into a power pole. There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWEEK
Suspect Confessed to Killing Sean Kealiher After Security Video Showed Him at Crash Scene
Video footage from the Bossanova Ballroom and other security cameras on the Central Eastside provided crucial evidence that led police to charge a Portland man named Christopher Knipe in the 2019 hit-and-run killing of anti-fascist organizer Sean Kealiher, court documents show. When police confronted Knipe, 47, with that evidence at...
KXL
Shooting In Milwaukie Wounds One, Suspect Arrested
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A person was hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday night and the shooter was arrested. The shooting happened on Main Street near Jefferson Street. Police believe the victim and suspect did not know each other. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect has not yet been identified.
KXL
Two Arrested After More Than 90 Gunshots Fired In Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses say more than 90 gunshots were fired in Old Town early Friday morning near the scene of two recent homicides. The shots were fired at Northwest 4th and Davis around 2:00am. There are no reports of injuries. Police made two arrests. Two people have died...
Man indicted with attempted murder charge after Gresham hit-and-run
A man was indicted with an attempted murder charge on Friday after a hit-and-run crash left a pedestrian hospitalized, according to Gresham Police Department.
‘I couldn’t flight so I fought’: Teen chases out SE Portland home intruder
A Portland family says they're lucky their teen is okay after a close call with someone who broke into their home Wednesday night near SE 12th and Hawthorne. The 15-year-old was relaxing at home as her dad went out to get dinner, but says she never expected minutes later to be in a 'fight or fight' situation in her house.
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'
The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
kptv.com
Police identify victim in deadly Old Town stabbing
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Old Town stabbing on Tuesday morning. PPB says officers first responded around 9 a.m. to the area of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. Police found 38-year-old Stephanie Hack suffering from a stab wound. Hack was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.
kptv.com
Man arrested for 2019 murder of Portland anti-fascist Sean Kealiher
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 47-year-old man in the 2019 murder of Portland anti-fascist Sean Kealiher, they announced Thursday. During an Oct. 12, 2019 altercation, 23-year-old Kealiher was struck by an SUV at Northeast Ninth Avenue and Northeast Davis Street. People who were with him brought Kealiher to a hospital in a private vehicle, where he later died.
Comments / 1