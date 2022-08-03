Idris Elba to Star in Bang! Movie Adaptation From Bullet Train Director David Leitch

Read on comicbook.com
Neil Gaiman Reveals Why He Refused Multiple Sandman Adaptations
Ever since Neil Gaiman's Sandman began publishing as a comic book there's been talks about how they can translate it into another medium. Over the years multiple attempts at adapting the prolific (and dense) source material have come and gone and only this week as the first actual adaptation been released, Netflix's new streaming series (which is getting rave reviews). Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaiman opened up about the times he refused previous adaptations of his comic series. In short, he did it because he knew that a bad adaptation could very well happen.
Does Bullet Train Have A Post-Credit Scene?
This weekend sees the release of Sony Picture's Bullet Train and you better believe that some spoilers follow! With a cast as big as it has (Brad Pitt stars, leading an ensemble cast that also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, and more) and a prime summer movie slot, one would assume that Sony is banking on this being one of their next franchises. To quickly answer your question, does Bullet train have a post-credit scene? The answer is no; however, there is a mid-credit scene that plays just a few seconds after the credits have begun to role.
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
Who Would Win Between John Wick and Ladybug
Sony Pictures is gearing up to release their next big film with Bullet Train. The film stars Brad Pitt and it looks like an absolute blast, although recent reviews are pretty mixed. Hirosyoki Sanada stars in the film as Ladybug and will also appear in the upcoming fourth John Wick film. The actor recently sat with ComicBook.com and revealed if his character in Bullet Train could defeat John Wick.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Woody Harrelson Writes A Poem For a Baby That Looks Like Him
Actor and marijuana activist isn't enough: now Woody Harrelson has dipped his toe into poetry. Earlier this week, Twitter user Dani Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her child, Cora, jokingly asking "Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson?" The tweet went viral, and the actor took to Instagram to write an "Ode to Cora," celebrating the baby and saying that he was "flattered to be compared" to the child. (Then he found a pitch-perfect rhyme, with the bald actor joking that he wished he had her hair.)
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Kevin Smith Confirms Strange Adventures is Dead, Reveals His Bizarro Story for the Show
During Hollywood Babble-On with co-host Ralph Garman, indie film icon Kevin Smith confirmed that the Strange Adventures anthology series originally planned for release on HBO Max is officially dead. That part is not exactly surprising, considering fans had not heard anything about the Greg Berlanti-produced show in quite a while. What's a little more surprising is that Smith shared some pretty specific details of a story he was writing with Supergirl scribe Eric Carrasco. The story, which would have centered on Jimmy Olsen, Perry White, and Bizarro, was a story in which Superman himself was not featured.
Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Adds My Name Is Earl Star Jaime Pressly
My Name is Earl star Jaime Pressly is joining the cast of Fox's Welcome to Flatch for the series' second season. According to Variety, Pressly is set to play Barb Flatch, a realtor who, following a bad divorce, returns to her hometown. The character is described as believing in second chances and "wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time." Pressly joins The Boys alum Aya Cash, Seann William Scott (American Pie), Krystal Smith, Taylor Ortega (Succession), Justin Linville, Sam Straley (The Dropout), and Holmes.
Prey Fans Are Loving the Film's Dog
Prey is now streaming on Hulu, and it's been the hottest topic among movie fans this weekend. At the time of this writing, the newest Predator movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. There have been many tweets praising the movie's star, Amber Midthunder (Naru), but she's not the only one getting love from fans. Another standout of the cast is Coco the dog who plays Sarii, Naru's loyal companion. Many people have taken to social media to express their love for Sarii who is a very, very good girl. Before checking out some of the tweets about Sarii, here's what Minthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg had to say about working with Coco...
The Cast of They/Them Pick Their Favorite Slasher Masks
Released on Peacock today, the new film They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) has some fun with modern conventions while also making sure to check some of the boxes that horror and slasher fans expect. Set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp, the film follows several queer and trans campers for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom." Naturally, as camp-themed slasher movies go, a masked killer begins to pick people off one by one. That in mind, it got us wondering what the cast of the film thinks is the best creepy mask in slasher movie history. Here's what they told us:
Uncharted Jumps to #1 Movie on Netflix
Uncharted is getting a major resurgence with its new Netflix debut. Earlier this year, Sony finally released Uncharted starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. Although the film received mixed reviews, it performed quite well commercially and was helped out by the fact it was coming hot off the heels of Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film was a long time coming, even pre-dating Holland's mainstream acting career. Development on the movie began in the early 2010s, shortly after the release of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves on PlayStation 3 with Mark Wahlberg set to play Nathan Drake himself. Multiple directors and writers were attached to the film at various points, eventually resulting in Wahlberg aging out of the role and becoming Sully instead. Nevertheless, it's finally here and it seems like audiences are digging it.
Shazam Star Zachary Levi Got Sent to the ER After Gory Nintendo Wii Injury
Shazam actor Zachary Levi got sent to the ER after buying a Nintendo Wii in 2006. Zachary Levi has made a name for himself over the last few years by playing the incredibly powerful kid turned adult superhero Shazam. That's not to say he didn't have a big career prior to that as he co-starred in the Thor series and played the titular role in NBC's beloved action-comedy series Chuck. Nevertheless, he's become an even bigger name by leading a successful DC film franchise that is gearing up for its second entry, which fans hope will eventually lead to a fight between The Rock's take on Black Adam and Levi's Shazam.
Prey Star Amber Midthunder Explains Why She Loves Mark Ruffalo's Instagram
Prey, the latest installment in the Predator franchise, hit Hulu yesterday and it's getting a lot of love from critics and fans alike. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it the "best entry" of the franchise since the original. Not only is Prey officially the best-reviewed movie of the entire franchise, but it's been a big trending topic on social media this weekend. Fans are praising the film's lead Amber Midthunder who is best known for playing Kerry Loudermilk on Legion and Rosa Ortecho on Roswell, New Mexico. Recently, Midthunder had a chat with InStyle and talked about her love for Mark Ruffalo's Instagram. The interview caught the attention of the Marvel star, and the two actors exchanged kind words on Twitter.
Bullet Train to Win Opening Weekend at the Box Office
Brad Pitt's new action movie Bullet Train is headed to the top of the box office. The film, directed by David Leitch, will earn an estimated $30 million in its opening weekend. The film is working with a B+ CinemaScore, which likely isn't enough to generate the kind of word of mouth that would boost that opening beyond projections, Similarly, it's been met by mixed reviews. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry awarded Bullet train a 3-out-of-5 review, calling the film "derivative but entertaining." He writes:
Peacock Announces Thriller Series Hysteria! Inspired by Satanic Panic
Back in the '70s and '80s, there were genuine concerns in some communities that Satanic cults were springing up and carrying out all sorts of heinous acts, with Peacock announcing today that Hysteria! has gotten a straight-to-series order, a project that aims to explore the real-world paranoia. From executive producers and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the series will chronicle a group of friends who are outcasts and first exploit the Satanic panic before becoming the target of the accusations themselves. Stay tuned for details on Hysteria! before it heads to Peacock at a later point in time.
