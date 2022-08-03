Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Fannin, Murray, Whitfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Catoosa; Fannin; Murray; Whitfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Catoosa, northern Murray, northeastern Whitfield and northwestern Fannin Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1104 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Dawnville, or near Dalton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dalton, Varnell, Eton, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Crandall, Sumac, Gregory, Cohutta Wilderness, Tennga, Beaverdale, Dawnville, Cisco and Conasauga Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne, Grainger, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Claiborne; Grainger; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Claiborne County in east Tennessee Central Grainger County in east Tennessee Eastern Union County in east Tennessee * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Maynardville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rutledge, New Tazewell, Tazewell, Luttrell, Lone Mountain, Joppa, Buffalo Springs, Sandlick and Panther Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hamilton FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Oak Ridge to Loudon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville and Plainview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 364 and 392. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
