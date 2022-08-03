Saving money on groceries and gas amid record inflation, supply chain issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With record-high inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, shoppers are feeling the effects at the grocery store. United Supermarkets is offering special deals and rewards to try to ease the burden of inflation.

“It’s hard to go into a grocery store with the inflation that we’re seeing right now. So we wanted to make it a little easier for people to be able to buy their groceries and save some money like they have in the past,” said Paul Evans, the regional vice president of operations for the United Family.

“We at United Supermarkets are always trying to offer specials, deals, advertised specials, weekly specials, and things of that nature to help the guest, to help our customers offset their cost of groceries,” he said.

Evans also said shoppers can also save money with their rewards program.

“When you do the rewards program then not only are you saving on groceries, but every item that you buy, you get rewards points,” he said. “And those rewards points can be used to purchase fuel. You can get save up to $1 per gallon off by saving and accumulating points through the rewards program, which is a great benefit at this point in time with the cost of fuel.”

“I just used it the other day and I got 40 cents off the gas. So that helped a lot,” said Diana, a shopper from Dimmitt.

Evans said shoppers can use their rewards program on their phones for discounts, but they still have and honor paper coupons as well.

“It’s important to us to be able to offer savings to our customers. We want them to shop with us,” Evans continued. “So the more we give them, the more deals we give them, the more specials, the more digital deals, the more advertised pricing and things of that nature, the more they’re going to shop with us rather than our competition.”