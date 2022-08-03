ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Saving money on groceries and gas amid record inflation, supply chain issues

By Kaley Green
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSqdL_0h3sQBfj00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With record-high inflation and ongoing supply chain issues, shoppers are feeling the effects at the grocery store. United Supermarkets is offering special deals and rewards to try to ease the burden of inflation.

“It’s hard to go into a grocery store with the inflation that we’re seeing right now. So we wanted to make it a little easier for people to be able to buy their groceries and save some money like they have in the past,” said Paul Evans, the regional vice president of operations for the United Family.

“We at United Supermarkets are always trying to offer specials, deals, advertised specials, weekly specials, and things of that nature to help the guest, to help our customers offset their cost of groceries,” he said.

Evans also said shoppers can also save money with their rewards program.

“When you do the rewards program then not only are you saving on groceries, but every item that you buy, you get rewards points,” he said. “And those rewards points can be used to purchase fuel. You can get save up to $1 per gallon off by saving and accumulating points through the rewards program, which is a great benefit at this point in time with the cost of fuel.”

“I just used it the other day and I got 40 cents off the gas. So that helped a lot,” said Diana, a shopper from Dimmitt.

Evans said shoppers can use their rewards program on their phones for discounts, but they still have and honor paper coupons as well.

“It’s important to us to be able to offer savings to our customers. We want them to shop with us,” Evans continued. “So the more we give them, the more deals we give them, the more specials, the more digital deals, the more advertised pricing and things of that nature, the more they’re going to shop with us rather than our competition.”

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Golden Spread Farmers Market is hosting a grand opening tomorrow for the season. The market will have fresh produce, baked goods with sugar and gluten free options and more. It is held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. until sold out at 3701...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

High Plains Food Bank Offering Food Program For Seniors

High Plains Food Bank will be offering a Commodity Supplemental Food Program on Wednesday, August 10th from 1 to 3 pm. The event will be held at Nazarene Family Church in Amarillo, located at 1410 La Plata Street. Seniors 60 and older who are eligible and meet the household income...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Northside Toy Drive Toasting 10 Years of Giving Back

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Can you believe that it’s been 10 years since the Northside Toy Drive started?. It’s an amazing organization that is making Christmas morning special for so many kids who might not receive a gift due to a number of reasons. The organization is...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Amarillo, TX
Business
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Dimmitt, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dutch Bros to open east Amarillo location Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dutch Bros is set to open its newest location in Amarillo at 5 a.m. on Friday at 1600 Ross St, according to the business’s public relations team. Dutch Bros stated that it’s “stoked to continue to share the ‘Dutch Luv’ with the Amarillo community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks.” […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Business Industry#Retail Industry#United Supermarkets#The United Family
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo asking for the public’s help in combating mosquitoes; partnering with Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With recent rainfalls, come an increase in mosquitos, and the City of Amarillo is doing what it can to stop the overpopulation of the insect. Amarillo Environmental Health Director, Anthony Spanel said mosquitos start showing up in March and are around until September or October. He said the city is out […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Beta Sigma Phi honors local first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organization officials, the Amarillo Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will honor first responders on Friday morning at the Amarillo Police Department. The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, said organizers, will deliver homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 local locations on Friday including the Amarillo Police Department, the Amarillo […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 60 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy