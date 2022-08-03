Read on www.timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Collins, McCoy serve as foundation for rebuilding Spartans
COEBURN — Eastside returns only two starters on its offensive unit heading into the season, but veteran football coach Mike Rhodes said Friday he could not pick two better players to build around. Rebuilding is a key word around the Spartans’ camp, but veteran quarterback Jaxsyn Collins and receiver...
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen's regular-season finale washed out
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen were denied one last bow before the fans at Hunter Wright Stadium. Heavy rains wiped out the Appalachian League West Division champions’ regular-season finale against the Princeton WhistlePigs on Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Axmen pound out 20 hits in throttling of WhistlePigs
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen have had a terrific summer of Appalachian League baseball, and the fun continued Friday night at Hunter Wright Stadium with a 10-3 rout of Princeton. The game began more than two hours late because of heavy afternoon rains.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Wolfpack embracing expectations for season
CLINTWOOD — Ridgeview football coach Dewayne Stanley doesn’t have to go very far to hear about expectations for the Wolfpack this season. “It’s nonstop,” Stanley said of the talk surrounding the expectations for his team. “Everybody you talk to.”. Try the Kingsport Times News app...
Kingsport Times-News
‘It's a poison’: Bucs' Saylors off social media this season
JOHNSON CITY — If you want to get Jacob Saylors’ attention this year on social media, you can save your tweets. Saylors, East Tennessee State’s star running back, has sworn off social media as he prepares for his senior season. Tacklers might be able to get to him from time to time, but internet trolls won’t.
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley picks Williams to renew boys basketball program
ELIZABETHTON — Shane Williams is ready to awaken a sleeping giant within the Happy Valley boys basketball program. The tradition-rich program earned state championships under legendary coaches John Treadway and Charlie Bayless but has fallen on hard times in recent years.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU to conduct national search for women's basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State will undertake a national search for its new women’s basketball coach. Dick Sander, the university’s interim athletic director, previously said he was deciding between doing a national search or hiring assistant coach Jackie Alexander — named acting head coach following the announcement that Simon Harris will no longer lead the team — on a full-time basis. Sander decided Thursday that he’ll open the hiring process and Alexander will be a candidate.
Kingsport Times-News
Mason's 'Hoop Homicide!' aims to make basketball fun again
PINEY FLATS — Retired teacher, coach and principal Bryan Mason will sign copies of his new book, “Hoop Homicide!”, on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Piney Flats Days at Mary Hughes School. Mason hopes the book, subtitled “Murder has been committed and...
Kingsport Times-News
Tedesco strikes out 13 in Axmen win over Sock Puppets
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Brady Tedesco struck out 13 and the Kingsport Axmen romped to an 8-1 Appalachian League win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Thursday night. The 6-foot left-hander out of Campbellsville in Kentucky gave up just three hits and one walk over seven innings. Staying ahead in the count throughout the game, Tedesco (2-1) had two strikeouts in each of the first six innings.
Kingsport Times-News
Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate. It can be completed in a semester.
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia Lea Hughes Taylor
APPALACHIA, VA - Virginia Lea Hughes Taylor of Appalachia, Virginia entered into her heavenly home on August 4, 2022 with her loving husband by her side. Jenny was born June 25, 1936. Waiting for her in heaven will be her parents Raymond and Mary Hughes, sister Barbara Hughes, brother John Hughes, and cousin and best friend Elizabeth Byrd. Jenny is survived by the love of her life for 64 years Bobby H. Taylor; children, Reava (Jessee) Gardner, Dena (Cowboy) Chandler, both of Big Stone Gap, Va., Chris (Tammy) Taylor of Corbin, Ky., Bobby (Patti) Taylor of Kannapolis, NC, and Ginabug (Freddy) Poff of Big Stone Gap; grands, Brandon (Amber) Taylor, Shane Barton, Ginger (Abran) Quesenberry, Contessa Robinette, Jordon (Lauren) Taylor, Huston (Megan) Taylor, Taylor (Dakota) Barton, Kailah (Bryan) Coorey, Christian Tino, Elliott Poff, Olivia (Nathan) Rasnick, Em Poff, Koby Poff; great grands, Trinity, Jodee, Xavier, Spencer, Laramie, Oliver, Montgomery, Maddox, Adileigh, Zayne, Emma, Hayes, Klaus, and Zack; siblings Oneil Adkins, Tim (Janice) Hughes, Tony (Carol) Hughes, Danny (Lorretta) Hughes, Janice (RL) Williams and numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and special friend Mary Ann Walthal, and other special caregivers.
Kingsport Times-News
The Crooked Road announces its latest artist-in-residence
ABINGDON — Johnny Williams has been selected as the 2022-2023 artist-in-residence by Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road. Williams has been active in the traditional music community for over 30 years, playing with multiple bands and music organizations in the region. Hailing from Fries, Virginia, Williams has been performing, producing, touring and writing songs since the late 1980s starting with the group Clearwater which eventually became the Jeanette Williams Band. Since that time, Williams has been playing guitar and mandolin with groups such as Big Country Bluegrass Band, Freeman and Williams Trio, Blue 58, Shelton & Williams, and the Larry McPeak Tribute Band. He has been involved with over 90 recorded projects.
Kingsport Times-News
NET first responders fight river for flood-response drills
KINGSPORT — They swam through the water and climbed atop the car that sat in the middle of the South Fork of the Holston River. They threw a series of ropes into the river and some climbed inside the vehicle, while others surrounded it.
Kingsport Times-News
Festival at the Fold: 48th annual event honors Carter Family legacy
HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold is accustomed to hosting renowned old-time, bluegrass and country bands each weekend in Hiltons. But this weekend, the historic music venue will host a slew of bands as part of the 48th Annual Carter Family Memorial Festival. The festival will be held on...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home of Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the site. The...
Kingsport Times-News
Up in the mornin’ and out to school — SW Virginia school divisions returning for a new year
NORTON — Norton School Superintendent Gina Wohlford spent the final day of summer break checking last-minute details at the city’s two schools after weeks of preparation. That preparation resembles what other Southwest Virginia school divisions have been doing before the start of the 2022-23 school year — final touches on some school renovations, estimating enrollment and another issue — assessing school security.
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
Carol Woodard McKamey will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church Sunday at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Hardin wins race for judge of Washington County Sessions Court Part II
Republican incumbent Janet Vest Hardin was re-elected Thursday as Washington County Sessions Court Judge Part II. She collected 6,952 votes in defeating independent candidate Jesse James Campbell, who received 2,623 votes in the balloting.
Kingsport Times-News
Two dead, two injured after motorcycle crash in Unicoi County
Three people are dead and two more are injured after two separate accidents in Unicoi County this week. According to a preliminary report released on Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by Shawn Hill, of Elizabethton, crossed the centerline of Simerly Creek Road and struck a Subaru Outback being driven by Joseph Sneyd, of Unicoi, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
