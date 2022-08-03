Business Payments Company FLEETCOR Acquires AP Software Firm Accrualify

Read on www.pymnts.com
Related
EMEA Daily: Wirex Credit Launches in UK and Expands Crypto Collateral Options; Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Wirex launches its credit solution in the U.K., healthcare startup Cera raises $320 million, and PYMNTS spoke to the CEO of South Africa-based FinTech Stitch. Digital-first home healthcare provider Cera has raised $320 million in equity and debt funding, which will allow...
FinTech Seamless Group to Become Publicly Traded via SPAC, Expand Globally
Global FinTech platform Seamless Group will become publicly traded through a combination with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) INFINT Acquisition Corp., the two companies announced in a Thursday (Aug. 4) press release. The transaction values Seamless at an enterprise value of $400 million and aims to provide it with capital...
Wirex Expands Credit Program to UK, Introduces New Crypto Collateral Options
Cryptocurrency and payments ecosystem Wirex has expanded the Wirex Credit program to new regions and developed additional features, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 4) Wirex crypto-back credit lines are now available to users in the United Kingdom, and the platform has also added WXT as a token to be used as collateral. Launched last month on the Wirex app, Wirex Credit allows users to borrow crypto-backed credit lines of up to $100,000.
All-in-One Platform Migration: SMBs’ Will Needs to Find a Way
The Future of Business Payables Innovation: How New B2B Payment Options Can Transform the SMB Back Office, a PYMNTS and Plastiq collaboration, reveals there is widespread will to adopt all-in-one, seamless business-to-business (B2B) payments management solutions to address pressing pain points:. 72% of accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) executives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Travel Platform HRS Buys German Expense Managment Firm Paypense
Corporate travel platform HRS has acquired German expense management firm Paypense, a move the company said will enhance its suite of corporate payment products. "Only two years since launch, Paypense’s open platform has already made inroads with a broad range of corporations, enabling employees to use digital payment technology to pay for all work-related purchases," HRS said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 4).
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
Today in B2B Payments: Embedded Finance in B2B Payments Means Customer Convenience; Open Communication and Tight Oversight for CFOs in 2022
Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR adds Accrualify to continue diversifying its portfolio, while the digital B2B payments shift comes to Wall Street with the Plastiq SPAC deal with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Plus, consumer convenience comes to B2B payments through the addition of embedded finance, and CFOs are keeping open communication lines and tight oversight on finances this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Buys iRobot, Partners With Veritone
Today in the connected economy, Amazon pays $1.7 billion to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot, part of the company’s effort to boost its smart home offerings. Plus, Amazon and its cloud company Amazon Web Services (AWS) extend their partnership with the artificial intelligence (AI) firm Veritone, and Payoneer becomes the official payments company of the ZEPETO metaverse.
Insurance Claims Payments Go Digital in Emerging Markets
Money moves from a consumer to a business and often there's a use case in which that needs to move back out whether as refunds, withdrawals and disbursements, said Kiaan Pillay, co-founder and CEO of South Africa-based FinTech firm Stitch. To help simplify that two-way payment process for businesses and...
Thailand Moves CBDC Study to Pilot Stage Without Plans for Issuance
The Bank Of Thailand (BOK) is moving its retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) study to the pilot phase but said it has no plans in the works right now to issue a coin. “In addition to previous Wholesale CBDC projects and Proof-of-Concept Retail CBDC testing with corporates, the BOT deems it necessary to extend the scope of Retail CBDC development to a Pilot phase in which real-life application of Retail CBDC will be conducted in cooperation with the private sector within a limited scale,” the BOT said in a press release on Friday (Aug. 5).
Plastiq’s SPAC Deal Brings SMB’s Digital B2B Payments Shift to Wall Street
The digital shift in B2B — and specifically the way small and midsized businesses (SMBs) pay and are paid — now comes full force to Wall Street. To that end, Plastiq Inc., the B2B payment platform focused on SMBs, said it had entered into an agreement to merge with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and then list its shares.
Social Commerce Unlocks Growth for Brands, FinTechs in Africa
From a socially oriented online phenomenon, Meta-owned platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have grown to become a critical medium for doing business in emerging markets and the go-to communication tool between businesses and customers. The six-hour global outage of all three services last year is a clear example of this.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How to Avoid Becoming a Consumer’s Unwanted Subscription
Subscriptions have become a source of both promise and peril for consumers. The increase in subscription-based goods and services presents people with more choice and flexibility, and they are signing up in record numbers. One survey found that half of all consumers now subscribe to video streaming services, while 41% have a membership with a shopping service such as Amazon Prime. Audio, news and gaming subscriptions are also popular.
Meta Metaverse Weekly: Are Mark Zuckerberg’s Ambitions Missing the Mark?
With his metaverse dreams some seven to 10 years off, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to know that shareholders were in for a long, bumpy ride as the company pours billions into what he believes will be the next generation of social media, an immersive virtual reality experience entered with an expensive headset and growing acceptance of the ideal of couch-based solo socializing.
Revolut Adds New Crypto In Bid to Become Super App
British FinTech Revolut has released 22 new cryptocurrencies available to its customers in the European Union and the UK. As AltFi reported Thursday (Aug. 4), the release brings the total number of tokens available through Revolut to more than 40 and marks the company’s third major addition of cryptocurrencies for sale since first allowing bitcoin purchases five years ago.
Wayfair Customer Numbers, Deliveries Fall Sharply
Home goods eCommerce marketplace Wayfair lost about 25% of its customers in the past year and saw its deliveries drop almost 30% in the second quarter compared to the same time a year earlier, a reflection that people are thinking twice about home-based updates. According to a company earnings release...
FTC Lawsuit Prompts Meta to Pause Acquisition of VR Firm Within
With a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hanging over its head, Facebook’s parent company Meta is pausing its planned acquisition of the virtual reality (VR) experience and product developer Within, which is known for the popular fitness app Supernatural. Meta’s lawyers and FTC representatives are planning to...
Will Buy Now Pay Later Change the Factoring Facts of Life?
Some view buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business-to-business (B2B) payments as a bridge too far from the now-stressed consumer sector equivalent. There is a school of thought that holds that businesses have been doing BNPL for centuries through net invoicing (e.g., the classic net 15 or 30 terms). Skeptics hold that BNPL is just a shiny new point-of-sale tech version of this classic trade practice.
How Homegrown eCommerce, Tariff Reform Can Shape Jordan’s Digital Future
One of the ways that eCommerce has changed the retail landscape is that it has made it possible for brands and consumers from different corners of the globe to connect over the internet. Thanks to online marketplaces and global logistics networks, digital shoppers now have the world at their fingertips,...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0