The Steve Harvey Morning Show and The Sweat Hotel With Keith Sweat Join 1620 AM KYIZ’s Daily Lineup

KING-5
SEATTLE — Filipino culture and family dynamics are at the center of new comedy "Easter Sunday," starring comedian Jo Koy. He grew up in Spanaway and Tacoma, and the memories of his single mom and extended family have long given Koy material for his stand-up act. In the film, they’re distilled down to one important holiday.
KUOW
It's Friday, and as we do each week we seek out recommendations for arts and culture events. This week, KUOW’s Kim Malcolm reached out to Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig. KEXP is celebrating its 50th birthday at Seattle Center on Saturday from noon to 7 with a beer garden, food trucks, and live performances. KEXP has played obscure and celebrated, genre-pushing local music over the airwaves for the past 50 years. In this age of Spotify, algorithm playlists, and Pandora, I think it's really something to celebrate that KEXP has managed to flourish and grow on both a national and international stage for the past half century. I’m stoked to see the bands !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Tomo Nakayama, and LIVt.
KING-5
They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. Ladysmith Black...
MyNorthwest.com
In other election news not related to Washington’s August 2 primary, in the summer of 1962, the World’s Fair was underway at what’s now Seattle Center. And though she didn’t know it at the time, the six-year-old girl who starred with Elvis Presley in a movie filmed at the fair in ’62 is running for governor of Hawaii 60 years later.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
KING-5
REDMOND, Wash. — It's a home built on a foundation of strength and serenity. "When I take clients here for the first time, I don't want to speak too much. I want to bring them into the home and let them absorb this sense of tranquility," said broker Alex Gray with Realogics Sotheby’s International Reality.
SEATTLE — If you’re stopping by Dick’s Drive-In this week, your fries might taste a bit different than usual. The restaurant chain says they’re at the end of their season on Washington potatoes, which are now producing fries that they say are not up to their normal standards.
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle. Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline. Location: Vashon Island. Features: Soaking tub, huge...
425magazine.com
Car enthusiasts will enjoy this event at Renton Jeep Ram Dodge Chrysler Fiat. Entry is free and there will be music, food trucks, cars of all shapes and sizes, and prizes for winners. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Aug. 6. Learn more about this event or enter a vehicle for the contest here.
parentmap.com
The northwest’s most historic and iconic African American celebration is building Black better in 2022!. Umoja Fest honors Seattle’s Black community’s rich and historic heritage. The festival and parade celebrates our collective ability to make ourselves, our families, community, city, state, nation and world a better place for our future generations.
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
seattleschild.com
The Blue Angels are back in town for Seafair. When they are in the air you won’t be able to avoid hearing the deafening jet engines of these seven planes flying overhead as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron perform their acrobatic stunts, maneuvers, and formations over Lake Washington. The performance will include the new Boeing F/A 18 Super Hornet Jet, which is said to be bigger, louder and faster than ever.
Eat This, Not That! and Yelp teamed up to find the tastiest chocolate chip cookies in every state.
My Clallam County
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
Chronicle
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
The Suburban Times
Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. While most of us are basking in the sun and taking time to spend away with friends and family, The Salvation Army of Tacoma is already thinking ahead to Christmas. Last year’s shipping problems caused a shortage in available toys for the over 500 families they help each year, but Christmas staff are doing everything they can to be sure area kids in need have a wonderful Christmas morning.
2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at local park. A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after his mother believes the child may have picked up and swallowed a fentanyl tablet at a Tacoma park. Police have asked the Tacoma Parks Supervisor to check the park for other potentially dangerous items. Park employees...
auburnexaminer.com
The materials have been bought and we are starting the build on Aug 6th at 10 am. The Santa house will be build at the home of Kristi and Bill Newman’s, (Rail Hop’n Brewery owner) at 513 A ST NE Auburn, WA 98002 starting at 10 am on Saturday.
Cheapism found every state's most famous deli sandwich.
