🐟 It’s Official: Syracuse, New York Is Getting A New Aquarium

A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.

FAYETTEVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO