🐟 It’s Official: Syracuse, New York Is Getting A New Aquarium

Were There Any Central New Yorkers Aboard the Titanic?
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of James Cameron's Academy Award-winning film Titanic. Which got me wondering... of the 2,240 passengers aboard, were any of them Central New Yorkers?. Most people know the ship was headed to New York City, but a few of its passengers were...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
Explore Historic Oneida County Thanks To A Scavenger Hunt Challenge
If you want to learn everything you need to know about Oneida County, all you need is the ability to take selfies. Throughout the entire month of August, it's time to learn about Oneida County thanks to this fun and interactive game. The Oneida County History Center is hosting its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt.
One Central New York City Makes List of “Best Places to Affordably Retire”
Just like you are, I am counting down the days until retirement. Realistically in today's economy, the likelihood of that happening sooner rather than later is depressing, but I am optimistic for my time when I can sit back and drink a cup of coffee in the morning without any pressing work responsibilities.
It’s National IPA Day! What Our Local Breweries Have on Tap Right Now
Hop heads unite! It's National IPA Day! Whether you like yours hazy, juicy, East Coast, West Coast, no coast... this is day for anyone who likes a little hoppy bitterness in their beer. WHAT IS AN IPA?. IPA stands for India Pale Ale, and it denotes a particular style. All...
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
One of 15 Best Root Beers in Country Comes From Central New York
One of the 15 best roots beers in the country comes from Central New York. Saranac Brewery brews up more than great beer. F.X. Matt Brewing has one of the best roots beers in the country, which comes as no surprise to anyone who has tried the tasty soda. Tasting...
Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon Is Back For It’s 30th Anniversary In Clinton
The Wiggle Waggle Walkathon is back and celebrating in a big way to mark their 30th anniversary here in Central New York. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th at the Kirkland Town Park in Clinton for the 2022 Wiggle Waggle Walkathon. Every year, the Wiggle Waggle Walkathon brings together...
15 New Food & Drink Vendors Among 100+ Coming to NYS Fair
15 new food vendors will bring plenty of different options to try at the New York State Fair this year. From Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, there's sure to be something for every taste bud. “This large crop of new food and drink providers will offer fairgoers a wonderful chance...
Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York
For kids, the end of summer is always hard. For parents, it's always a celebrate. Celebrate the end of summer vacation at the Back to School, End of Summer Bash hosted by Fort Rickey in Rome. Fort Rickey knows that it can be hard saying goodbye to another summer and...
Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale
If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
ILION TRAVEL ADVISORY: Work Begins on State Route 5S Exit Ramp to SR-51
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Village of Ilion beginning Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The State Route 5S exit ramp - eastbound - to State Route 51 in Ilion will be closed beginning at 7:00am on August 9, 2022. The New York State Department of Transportation says that...
Oh Mama! Utica Zoo Celebrates Birth of Baby Zebra
There's a new tenant settling in at the Utica Zoo. Officials have announced the successful birth of a baby Hartmann's Mountain Zebra at the zoo, saying the baby zebra, or foal, was born last weekend. Zecora, the mother Zebra, had been with a male zebra at her pervious zoo, officials said, explaining the gestation process for zebras is 12 months.
21 New York Counties Under Drought Watch
In a press release on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York Counties. Among those New York counties that have been put under a drought watch are Tompkins, Chemung, and Onondaga Counties. The Department...
Got a Confession to Make? Rare Catholic Confessional for Sale in Rome
You don't have to go to Vatican City in Rome, Italy to buy a Catholic confessional-- this one is available in Rome, New York! And it can be yours for just $15,000. I found this rather unusual item on eBay. Here's what the seller says about it:. This spectacular confessional...
Central New York Drivers Still Seeing Lower Prices At Gas Pump
Drivers in Central New York are paying less to fill up their vehicles. AAA Northeast says the average price for a gallon of gas in the Utica-Rome area is $4.70 a gallon, down 5 cents from last week and 26 cents less than a month ago. The average price in...
Live & Local Theatre Returns To Rome Capitol Theatre In A Big Way
Live and local theatre is coming back to Central New York, and this is one show that you don't want to miss. SummerStage is proud to present Jesus Christ Superstar, coming to Rome Capitol Theater on August 4th, 5th & 6th. Local talent from across Central New York have come together to put on an unforgettable performance that you are sure to love, regardless of your religious views.
Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups
Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
