ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Benton Tigers

BENTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Last year, the Benton Tigers battled back from a 14-0 deficit to knock out Hahnville for their first playoff win in 5A since moving up from 4A in 2019. “You see some progress,” said Head Coach Reynolds Moore. “Then you see in the second round...
BENTON, LA
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Parkway Panthers

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In the first two seasons of the Coy Brotherton era, Parkway has been the definition of a second-half team. The Panthers have posted an 8-4 record in games played on the back end of their schedule, and they’re looking to carry momentum from their playoff win over 2nd ranked Captain Shreve in the 5A playoffs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

Rusk Co. team claims title at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk All-Stars are coming home to East Texas as champions. Wednesday, the Raiders from New London defeated a team from Florida, 10 to 6, in the title game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II “O” Zone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Ennis, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Marshall, TX
Sports
City
Cuero, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
Marshall, TX
Basketball
City
Marshall, TX
hopeprescott.com

Steven D. Young Named New Elementary Principal in Winona, Texas

Winona, Texas – Winona ISD is pleased to announce that Steven D. Young has been selected as the new Winona Elementary School Principal. Steven D. Young and his wife, Yolanda, are natives of Arkansas, and both are children of life-long educators in the public school system. After living in Mesquite, TX for a few years, they moved to East Texas to accept a pastorate in Tyler. They are the parents of two nurses (Nyia and Tyra), and one high school student (Steven II) who aspires to become an actor and producer. Mr. Young has worked in the Dallas Independent School District and Tyler Independent School District for the last 26 years, since 1996. In every phase of his career, the driving personal mission of his life has been to make people better. Furthermore, his philosophy in education is centered around the belief that all students can improve.
WINONA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
inforney.com

Whataburger prepares location in Pittsburg

Tyler-based DKT Investments is expanding into Pittsburg, with a groundbreaking this week that will bring that city it's first Whataburger. Whataburger will be constructed at 700 N. Greer Blvd. in Pittsburg, where it will connected to a convenience store. Whataburger and the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce hosted the groundbreaking...
PITTSBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#Blitz#Mavs
livability.com

New Festival Brings Together Music and Barbecue in Tyler, TX

Don’t miss Tyler's newest music and food festival. If there’s anything Tyler residents love, it’s a celebration – whether that’s feting the annual blooming of its azaleas, enjoying the food, carnival rides and rodeo at the East Texas State Fair or rocking out to country music at the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival.
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
cbs19.tv

Crash on I-20 in Longview leads to death of motorcyclist

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in Feb. 2021. A crash on I-20 just south of Longview this morning led to the death of a motorcyclist. A crash on I-20 south of Longview at 7:51 a.m. on Aug. 5 led to the slowing of traffic in the westbound lanes. Just west of Estes Parkway, a dump truck had been accelerating westbound on I-20 with minimal traffic.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTRE

Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
KTAL

Bishop Fred Caldwell funeral set for Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services for Shreveport pastor Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Jr. will take place Friday morning. Bishop Caldwell died on July 22. He served as the pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. Before that, he served as assistant pastor after an invitation to speak at the church wowed members. He was ordained in 1981 and became pastor in 1983.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
Mix 93.1

Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges

Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
livability.com

New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region

A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy