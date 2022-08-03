Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana

“Local Matters” brings you incredible stories about Indiana Owned businesses making a positive impact in Indiana and the entrepreneurs leading the way. On this episode, Indiana Owned co-founder Mel McMahon chats with Nancy Beck, founder of Beck Financial Strategies and #1 best-selling author of “The Art of the Plan.” They discuss having three strikes against her when starting out in the financial planning world almost 40 years ago, the importance of investing in your team, and what it took to break the mold of the stereotypical “financial planner.” Learn more about our member Beck Financial Strategies at https://www.beckfs.com/ and fill out the “Contact Us” form for your complimentary copy of “The Art of the Plan.” Thanks for listening!

