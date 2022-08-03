ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

SHRED Day is Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Horicon Bank in West Bend

West Bend, WI – Be sure to mark your calendar for September 10, 2022, and SHRED Day at Horicon Bank, 1535 W Paradise Drive, West Bend. Shred Day is Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Local veterans will join with Horicon Bank staff and some Boy Scouts will be volunteering to help transfer your items to the shredder.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M

GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Short-term studies with big payouts at Spaulding Clinical

West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrood Drive in West Bend, is offering studies that don’t require long commitments; one for 6 nights at up to $3000 and one for 10 nights at up to $4000. No outpatient visits for these studies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Merger for Horicon Bank | By Grace Bruins

July 7, 2022 – West Bend/ Grafton, WI – Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank, based in Grafton, Wisconsin announce plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Frederick F. Schwertfeger, Horicon Bank Chief Executive Officer said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers...
WISN

State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
CBS 58

Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
ozaukeepress.com

County may park struggling commuter bus

Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
ozaukeepress.com

Ozaukee’s longtime environmental champion to retire

Fellow officials praise work of Holschbach that includes key role in Lion’s Den purchase, leading healthy soil movement. ANDY HOLSCHBACH, Ozaukee County’s longtime director of the Land and Water Management Department, is retiring Aug. 19 after almost 40 years with the county. Holschbach has worked closely with area farmers to undertake initiatives to improve water quality in the area, and his latest efforts are aimed at improving soil health. Press file photo.
Greater Milwaukee Today

2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor

WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
