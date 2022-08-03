Read on www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Thank you for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Tyler Strupp
Washington Co., WI – Tyler Strupp, 19, with Slinger FFA took home a pair of top prizes during the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair. It was an amazing record-breaking auction this year. I cannot thank my bidders and buyers enough. Click HERE to see the final bid totals.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | State Bank of Newburg planning to build second location in Washington County, WI
August 6, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It was July 29, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com first relayed the news that a second location was in the works for the State Bank of Newburg in Washington County, WI. State Bank of Newburg has been in business 110+ years. Founded...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
SHRED Day is Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Horicon Bank in West Bend
West Bend, WI – Be sure to mark your calendar for September 10, 2022, and SHRED Day at Horicon Bank, 1535 W Paradise Drive, West Bend. Shred Day is Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Local veterans will join with Horicon Bank staff and some Boy Scouts will be volunteering to help transfer your items to the shredder.
seehafernews.com
Farmer Focus: Newton Farmer Enjoys Final Year of Showing Cattle at the State Fair
A group of 15 young agriculturalists are in West Allis this week for the start of the Wisconsin State Fair. One of those presenters is 20-year-old Lauren Siemer from Newton. She told us that cattle showing has been a part of her life basically since birth. “My family has been...
NBC26
Fond du Lac County offering monetary incentives to address worker shortage
FOND DU LAC — The nationwide worker shortage has been adding pressure on employers across virtually all sectors of the workforce, and northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that there are currently 10.7 million open jobs in the United States and 5.7 unemployed workers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Richfield posts road detour to access polls on Election Day, August 9, 2022 | By Jim Healy
Village of Richfield, WI – Neighbors in the Village of Richfield, WI are being given a heads-up regarding access to the voting site on Election Day as STH 167 is under construction. The DOT will have pavement down by August 9, 2022 but it’s still an active construction zone...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
From Germany to Washington County, local centenarian leaves rich legacy
August 6, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Hildegard Schoenauer achieved the title of centenarian when she turned 100 years in June of 2022. A native of Speyer, Germany, Schoenauer came to the U.S. in 1951 when she was 29 years old. Born in a hospital in Germany in...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Short-term studies with big payouts at Spaulding Clinical
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrood Drive in West Bend, is offering studies that don’t require long commitments; one for 6 nights at up to $3000 and one for 10 nights at up to $4000. No outpatient visits for these studies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Merger for Horicon Bank | By Grace Bruins
July 7, 2022 – West Bend/ Grafton, WI – Horicon Bank and Cornerstone Community Bank, based in Grafton, Wisconsin announce plans to merge, pending customary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Frederick F. Schwertfeger, Horicon Bank Chief Executive Officer said the merger offers a strong partnership for both Cornerstone customers...
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek to close indefinitely this November
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will be closing indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined it must be used for aviation-related activities.
WISN
State Fair parking a big business for West Allis residents
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every year, parking off the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds is big business for West Allis homeowners. Some tell WISN 12 News they make enough to pay for property taxes, and it's why Katrina Redding, who lives near 86th and Washington streets, is getting in the game for the first time.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Beautiful life – Beautiful spaces: Meet the McFadden’s | By Carrie Sturn
Washington County, WI – It all began with a dinner party. Now, 62 years of marriage, 11 homes, and two states later, Dave and Linda McFadden reside in Cedar Community’s independent living with their dog, Rudy. And although they live in a “retirement” community—they are far from retired!
CBS 58
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
erienewsnow.com
'Not welcome here': Protests already planned as community groups rally in opposition to RNC
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) -- As Milwaukee was named to host the 2024 Republican National Convention Friday, Aug. 5, advocates say the city will greatly benefit from tens of thousands of visitors and hundreds of millions of dollars coming in. But critics are sounding the alarm, saying those benefits will not impact...
ozaukeepress.com
Ozaukee’s longtime environmental champion to retire
Fellow officials praise work of Holschbach that includes key role in Lion’s Den purchase, leading healthy soil movement. ANDY HOLSCHBACH, Ozaukee County’s longtime director of the Land and Water Management Department, is retiring Aug. 19 after almost 40 years with the county. Holschbach has worked closely with area farmers to undertake initiatives to improve water quality in the area, and his latest efforts are aimed at improving soil health. Press file photo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 face off in Dem primary race for lieutenant governor
WISCONSIN — Two Democrats are vying for lieutenant governor in the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Peng Her faces off against Sara Rodriguez, who is in the State Assembly representing Waukesha County and parts of Milwaukee. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate. Her did...
Endangered bumble bee discovered at Milwaukee County Zoo
During the annual Backyard Bumble Bee Count, one volunteer came across a rusty patched bumble bee pollinating a flower.
