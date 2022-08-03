ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco police increase citations for open-air drug users

San Francisco police cited people for possession of drug paraphernalia, in some cases moments after they were legally supplied syringes and pipes from publicly funded harm-reduction programs, The Examiner has found. The citations were made during a recent blitz aimed at reducing open-air drug use in the Tenderloin. Standing outside...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Russian crypto crime boss Alexander Vinnik extradited to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Alexander Vinnik, the alleged operator of an illicit cryptocurrency exchange used to launder billions of dollars, has been extradited from Greece to San Francisco to stand trial on federal charges.Vinnik, who operated the cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, arrived in San Francisco on Thursday.    "After more than five years of litigation, Russian national Alexander Vinnik was extradited to the United States yesterday to be held accountable for operating BTC-e, a criminal cryptocurrency exchange, which laundered more than $4 billion of criminal proceeds," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Vinnik, 42, was charged in a 21-count superseding indictment...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested following San Francisco police shooting Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- No one was shot but officers discharged their weapons while pursuing a suspect who fled on foot and shot at officers in the vicinity of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Saturday morning, police said.Officers in the city's Mission district station tried to detain a suspect in the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and, during the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.The suspect hid behind a vehicle and "continued to shoot at officers," according to police.Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit responded and helped take the suspect into custody, police said.While no one was shot as a result of the incident, the suspect was transported to the hospital for an injury not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.A town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daystech.org

Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme

(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
FREMONT, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
KRON4 News

Couple charged with murder of infant from fentanyl overdose

(BCN) — The parents of an infant who died from “acute fentanyl intoxication” in May are being charged with murder and child abuse, according to court papers the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed Thursday. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, of Santa Rosa, were charged with the felonies after Bernard fell asleep in […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Safe injection sites could open in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Safe injection sites could soon open in Los Angeles County. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 57 would allow for overdose prevention programs to operate in LA, San Francisco and Oakland. The bill was authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The safe...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch City Council Set to Vote on Incentive Program to Help Recruit More Cops

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council will vote on an employee referral and recruitment signing bonus program for the Antioch Police Department. If approved, this would increase its incentive program to its employee referral program and recruitment signing bonus and incentive program for qualified lateral and entry level police officers. This is in response to low police staffing levels after an exodus of officers under the leadership of the Mayor Lamar Thorpe and City Council.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Gallagher Urges Governor Newsom to Veto Open Air Drug Market Bill

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Wokeism killed the video star

If you want to know why Asian Americans are abandoning the Democratic Party, look no further than San Francisco, where local community efforts to partner with the police to stop violent crimes against Asian Americans are facing strong pushback from groups espousing Black Lives Matter talking points. “With anti-Asian hate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco arrested two suspects Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in McLaren Park last month, according to authorities.On July 25 shortly after 12 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive in response to a report of a possible shooting victim. Arriving officers were directed to the victim by bystanders and immediately began rendering. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were called to the scene, but despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries.SFPD homicide investigators developed probable cause that identified two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Burglaries plague small businesses in San Francisco Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A string of burglaries in San Francisco's Chinatown has disturbed business owners and led to calls for more police patrols. Early Thursday morning, Jaynry Mak got a call from San Francisco police saying that her restaurant had been burglarized. It was the third time someone had smashed through the glass doors of Dim Sum Corner in a year's time.Mak noted her business is still sluggish since the pandemic hit, crippling the economy and prompting a wave of anti-Asian hate incidents throughout the country."We're losing money every day and, for me, I'm at a point, like, is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

