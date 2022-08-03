Read on eastcountytoday.net
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco police increase citations for open-air drug users
San Francisco police cited people for possession of drug paraphernalia, in some cases moments after they were legally supplied syringes and pipes from publicly funded harm-reduction programs, The Examiner has found. The citations were made during a recent blitz aimed at reducing open-air drug use in the Tenderloin. Standing outside...
Alleged Russian crypto crime boss Alexander Vinnik extradited to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Alexander Vinnik, the alleged operator of an illicit cryptocurrency exchange used to launder billions of dollars, has been extradited from Greece to San Francisco to stand trial on federal charges.Vinnik, who operated the cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, arrived in San Francisco on Thursday. "After more than five years of litigation, Russian national Alexander Vinnik was extradited to the United States yesterday to be held accountable for operating BTC-e, a criminal cryptocurrency exchange, which laundered more than $4 billion of criminal proceeds," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Vinnik, 42, was charged in a 21-count superseding indictment...
Suspect arrested following San Francisco police shooting Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO -- No one was shot but officers discharged their weapons while pursuing a suspect who fled on foot and shot at officers in the vicinity of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Saturday morning, police said.Officers in the city's Mission district station tried to detain a suspect in the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and, during the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.The suspect hid behind a vehicle and "continued to shoot at officers," according to police.Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit responded and helped take the suspect into custody, police said.While no one was shot as a result of the incident, the suspect was transported to the hospital for an injury not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.A town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.
daystech.org
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme
(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
Couple charged with murder of infant from fentanyl overdose
(BCN) — The parents of an infant who died from “acute fentanyl intoxication” in May are being charged with murder and child abuse, according to court papers the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed Thursday. Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, of Santa Rosa, were charged with the felonies after Bernard fell asleep in […]
spectrumnews1.com
Safe injection sites could open in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Safe injection sites could soon open in Los Angeles County. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 57 would allow for overdose prevention programs to operate in LA, San Francisco and Oakland. The bill was authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The safe...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
Prosecutors could drop charges in Bay Area Batmobile brouhaha
A Batmobile builder facing felony charges in an alleged favor to a Bay Area sheriff’s friend might not appear in court at his previously scheduled Bat-time later this month, as prosecutors weigh dropping the case.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Set to Vote on Incentive Program to Help Recruit More Cops
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council will vote on an employee referral and recruitment signing bonus program for the Antioch Police Department. If approved, this would increase its incentive program to its employee referral program and recruitment signing bonus and incentive program for qualified lateral and entry level police officers. This is in response to low police staffing levels after an exodus of officers under the leadership of the Mayor Lamar Thorpe and City Council.
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
northcountydailystar.com
Gallagher Urges Governor Newsom to Veto Open Air Drug Market Bill
SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
davisvanguard.org
Officer in Murder Trial Admits He Assumed Accused in Gang – Based on T-Shirt Choice, Where Accused Was Raised and Friends
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The murder trial proceeded Wednesday in San Francisco County Superior Court for Thomas Ortiz, who allegedly murdered a man outside of a liquor store in the Mission District in 2017. Deputy District Attorney Dane Reinsedt previously argued the homicide was a gang-related attack that served...
Washington Examiner
Wokeism killed the video star
If you want to know why Asian Americans are abandoning the Democratic Party, look no further than San Francisco, where local community efforts to partner with the police to stop violent crimes against Asian Americans are facing strong pushback from groups espousing Black Lives Matter talking points. “With anti-Asian hate...
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco arrested two suspects Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in McLaren Park last month, according to authorities.On July 25 shortly after 12 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive in response to a report of a possible shooting victim. Arriving officers were directed to the victim by bystanders and immediately began rendering. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were called to the scene, but despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries.SFPD homicide investigators developed probable cause that identified two...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police review video footage in the deadly shooting on Muni Bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video in a Muni bus shooting that left one dead and another injured. The alleged gunfire broke out on a bus headed to Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they found two victims when they arrived, and one died of their injuries.
Burglaries plague small businesses in San Francisco Chinatown
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A string of burglaries in San Francisco's Chinatown has disturbed business owners and led to calls for more police patrols. Early Thursday morning, Jaynry Mak got a call from San Francisco police saying that her restaurant had been burglarized. It was the third time someone had smashed through the glass doors of Dim Sum Corner in a year's time.Mak noted her business is still sluggish since the pandemic hit, crippling the economy and prompting a wave of anti-Asian hate incidents throughout the country."We're losing money every day and, for me, I'm at a point, like, is...
