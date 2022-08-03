SAN FRANCISCO -- No one was shot but officers discharged their weapons while pursuing a suspect who fled on foot and shot at officers in the vicinity of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Saturday morning, police said.Officers in the city's Mission district station tried to detain a suspect in the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and, during the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.The suspect hid behind a vehicle and "continued to shoot at officers," according to police.Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit responded and helped take the suspect into custody, police said.While no one was shot as a result of the incident, the suspect was transported to the hospital for an injury not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.A town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.

