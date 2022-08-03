2 Texas Teens Critically Injured After Murder-Suicide Attempt, Cops Say

Read on www.insideedition.com
Related
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
People
Ga. Woman Holding Her Newborn Grandson Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Husband, Who's Still at Large
A manhunt is underway for the husband of a woman who was shot to death while holding her newborn grandson. Salomon Ramos, 50, is wanted for murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife, 45-year-old Angeles Santos, WXIA-TV and WAGA report, citing Dekalb County police. The couple's son,...
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
Two people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old mother-of-three who was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. Early Wednesday morning, police on patrol in LaGrange happened upon the body of Breanna Burgess. A news release from the department notes Burgess had been...
Texas grand jury declines to indict man accused of killing 9-year-old girl while shooting at armed robber
A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday declined to indict a man who allegedly killed 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez while shooting at an armed robber in February, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brothers Aged 10 and 14 Turn Themselves in After Gruesome Traffic Cone Slaying
Two brothers, aged just 10 and 14, have turned themselves in to Philadelphia police after video allegedly captured them among a group of kids who beat 72-year-old James Lambert to death with traffic cones on June 24. Video of the incident, which went viral upon its release Friday, showed the group smiling, laughing and recording on cell phones as Lambert fled for his life. Authorities said Lambert died a day later at a local hospital from head injuries and the children fled. Police said no formal charges have been filed yet against the two brothers, who handed themselves in Monday, and their identities were not released. The other five involved—two boys, three girls—have not been arrested. Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore told CBS 3 that a meeting between homicide detectives and the boys’ attorney is scheduled, and police hope to learn the names of the other children involved then.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
People
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a Georgia woman was shot dead by her army soldier husband as she fled into a business. He then turned the gun on himself in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide. Citing Capt. T. Smith with the Hinesville Police Department, WTGS-TV reports 36-year-old Terrica Williams died after...
Daily Beast
Dad Says Door Was Left Open Before 7-Year-Old Boy Was Found Dead in Washing Machine
The father of a 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in the family’s washing machine told reporters that when he came home hours before the shocking discovery, the front door to the home was open. “I put my keys to the door handle and then it just open,” Troy Koehler’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington police officer charged after attempting to molest a child
A Ferndale police officer was charged Thursday with attempted child molestation. Michael Scott Langton, 46, was charged in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of attempted second-degree child molestation, a felony. Langton made his first appearance in person in court Thursday, the Bellingham Herald reported. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney...
S.C. Dad Was Killed by 4 Pit Bulls in May — Now Owner Will Be Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
Police in South Carolina this week confirmed the owner of the four dogs responsible for the fatal mauling of a young father in May will face criminal charges. An obituary for Scottie Lee Brigman notes that the 36-year-old man is survived by two daughters. Police found Brigman on May 14,...
Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'
BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre
A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
Police say Dana Bennett called authorities after she allegedly went to an apartment complex to deliver drugs and had a gun drawn on her. Now, she and the robbery suspect, Akeem Williams, are both under arrest. A woman in Louisiana is in custody after police say she called them to...
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
Police say 16-year-old suspect shot, killed woman in random attack in Morris
MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) – Police say a shooting that left a woman dead in Morris, Illinois on Thursday appears to have been completely random.A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the case. Meanwhile, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to family and friends of the victim Friday night.Police say Beverley Lambert, 25, was picking up her 2-year-old son, Jace, from a babysitter when the 16-year-old armed with a gun shot her twice in the back of the head.Late Friday, a growing memorial was set up for Lambert at the Morris apartment complex where she was shot. She was described by those who knew...
Iowa Gunman Who Killed Family on Camping Trip Had Never Met Victims Before Shooting: 'Completely Random'
The gunman who killed three members of an Iowa family at a campground last Friday had never met the victims before opening fire, investigators say. Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot dead in their tent while camping at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County, Iowa, Friday morning.
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
AOL Corp
Suspect charged with murder of missing 20-year-old University of Mississippi student, body still not found
A Mississippi man is being held without bond for the murder of a 20-year-old college student who vanished on July 8. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced Friday. Sheldon Timothy...
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Comments / 4