ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

renforshort Releases Debut Album!

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbd2M_0h3sO6hZ00

Toronto based pop star renforshort has been thrilling her fans with singles and mesmerizing live shows!

Her recent hit “We’ll Make It OK,” featuring Travis Barker, has garnered her loads of attention and new fans this summer with its raw lyrics and propulsive drive.

Now, the 20-year-old artist is releasing her debut album, “Dear Amelia,” an album that focuses on mental health issues.

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with renforshort about her debut album, live shows, and more!

Of the album title, she shared, “Amelia is a person you rely on so heavily, you tell her everything.”

Catch renforshort on the road! Visit www.renforshort.com for more information.

Her North American headline tour kicks off September 15.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Kim Kardashian Calls ‘Painful’ Tummy-Tightening Procedure a ‘Game Changer’

Kim Kardashian is sharing the secret behind her tight tummy!. The star shared a pic of her visibly red belly on Instagram Stories while undergoing a Morpheus8 laser treatment. Kim wrote, "This is a game changer!!! I did morpheous [sic} laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami's spa @gpsaesthetics,” adding, “I think this is my fave laser, but it’s painful lol but worth it!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Renforshort
extratv

Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy

Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Amelia#North American
extratv

Jack Osbourne Welcomes Baby #4

Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Maple Artemis. On Wednesday, Jack announced their newborn’s arrival on Instagram. Along with posting a precious photo of Maple in a bear onesie, he wrote, “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
extratv

Adele’s Massive Mortgage and Monthly House Payments Revealed

Adele recently bought a new house in Beverly Park, and her massive mortgage and monthly payments are staggering. DailyMail.com reports the singer bought Sylvester Stallone’s former mansion for $58 million and took out a $37.7-million mortgage with City National Bank. The site estimates the Grammy winner is paying about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Will Smith Speaks Out About Chris Rock Oscars Slap in Emotional Video

Will Smith is addressing the moment he slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars 2022 stage in March. In a YouTube video posted on his channel, text appears on the screen that says, “It’s been a minute… Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work… You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

MTV VMAs Nominations 2022 Announced — See the Complete List!

On Tuesday morning, the nominations for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were announced!. Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X led the pack, with seven nominations each. Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift were other big names to score multiple nominations.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

New George Michael Book Celebrates His Life

"Extra’s" Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler hosted a special night at the Grammy Museum celebrating the release of renowned author James Gavin’s new book “George Michael: A Life.”. Gavin’s acclaimed new bio is a detailed, meticulously researched, definitive look at the life of late superstar singer, who...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

YouTuber Lele Pons Engaged to Rapper Guaynaa

The YouTube star said yes, when rapper Guaynaa popped the question in front of thousands during DJ Steve Aoki’s set at Tomorrowland 2022 in Belgium over the weekend. video here to see the musician get down on one knee and propose on the main stage. He asks her, "Lele,...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

77K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy