Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
KIVI-TV
Kuna Days returns this growing town to its roots with a wild party
KUNA, Idaho — Kuna Days Tailgating Party has been a staple in the summer in Kuna for more than 60 years, but as the town and this event continues to grow this rural town still holds on to its small town values. This is highlighted by the down and...
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
These Restaurants Have The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In & Around Boise!
When it comes to crafting the spiciest chicken sandwiches around, these local restaurants kick it up a notch!. Agendas? There aren't any. Biases? Probably. But because these chicken aficionados stand to gain little more than the glory of voicing their spicy opinion in a local Facebook food forum, we're cool with it.
Local Breweries to Enjoy International Beer Day in Boise
Tomorrow is a true day to celebrate, it's International Beer Day! "The special day was founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California by a Jesse Avshalomov (try to say his name after a few beers) It started out as just a small local western US event but quickly grew in popularity - as beer does - and is now celebrated worldwide in 6 continents, 80 countries and 207 cities." - National Today.
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
10 Well Known Boise Restaurants Famous for a Single Menu Item
If you’re a foodie, Boise is a pretty tasty place to live. Earlier this year, Food & Wine confirmed something that all of us who live here already knew…Boise is one of America’s Next Great Food Cities. We know the trendy thing to do when talking growth...
Boise Airport celebrates inaugural Spirit Airlines flight to Las Vegas
BOISE, Idaho — Travelers flying in and out of the Boise Airport now have a new option when selecting their airline. Spirit Airlines cut the ribbon on its first non-stop flight out of BOI to Las Vegas Friday morning. The company offers more affordable ticket options in addition to an elevated guest experience.
15 Signs That Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter
When discussing reasons you feel grateful that you live in Boise, the fact that we experience all “four” seasons is probably a recurring theme. It’s true. We experience spring, summer, fall and winter, but any real Idahoan knows that we actually have 12 seasons. Normal folks would...
Neighbors near Barber Park report strangers trespassing on property
BOISE, Idaho — After a series of trespassing incidents, the Boise Police Department (BPD) is reminding visitors at Barber Park to be respectful of neighbors living in the area. Neighbors have reported strangers coming onto their property to blow up their tubes for the river, according to Boise Police.
Sex-Crazed Swingers or People Who Just Love Pineapples? [exclusive expose]
Two months ago, a co-worker enlightened me with Hidden Springs' rumored penchant for spouse-swapping sexcapades. Instantly, the storylines of every Harlequin romance novel ever published impregnated my imagination. Clutching a ripe pineapple in one hand and a box of red wine in the other, there was something sensual about the...
Section of Curtis Road in Boise closed in both directions due to car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise is closed in both directions Saturday night due to an investigation into a car crash, the Boise Police Department said in a Twitter post. The closure stretches from the inbound exit of Interstate 84 to Irving Street. Boise Police...
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is Hosting an Experience Like No Other
The Old Idaho Penitentiary is a historic landmark in downtown Boise that is unlike any other. For 101 years, it was a prison that incarcerated thousands of inmates, and around 130 of them died during that time for some cause or another. It is said to be one of the...
California Meets Idaho In This Chic Estate In Boise’s Most Coveted Community
Californians have been moving to Idaho in masses since the Pandemic broke out in 2020. They come to escape high taxes, and find a home somewhere with wide open spaces and few regulations. Now, a perfect home for a transplant from California has popped up on the market in Boise....
Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Seafood Restaurants in the Boise Area
Did you know Boise is home to some of the best Seafood restaurants?. Stacker recently compiled a list using data from Tripadvisor to show us all of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Boise, and I wanted to use that to create a Top 10 list for y’all — enjoy!
Discover Three Exciting Music Festivals Coming to the Boise Area
Boise’s music scene is absolutely booming. We currently have Boise Music Festival and Treefort every year, as well as a number of other festivals that are starting to pop up that we are so excited about!. However, there are some music festivals that have been around in Idaho for...
10 Best Practical Tips for First-Time Renters
To rent, or not to rent? For a lot of people, it's not a question, it's a given. When you're a first-time renter, chances are you're bursting with questions on your way to move-in day. We get it. Rent is on the rise in and around Boise. What else is...
One of the Craziest Pizzas in America Can Be Found in Boise
After reading that headline, you’re fairly confident that you can accurately predict which of Boise’s dozens of pizzerias found themselves on this list. We’re here to tell you, you’re wrong. The team at Cheapsim set out on a quest to find some of the most unusual...
Historian Claims Lost Gold Lies Near Old South Idaho Wagon Trails
For those that know a little bit about Idaho's gold rush history, there were stagecoach trails throughout southern Idaho that were used to transport gold and cash back and forth. From Pocatello to Boise, there is said to be lost loot stashed by bandits near some of these known trails that still hasn't been recovered.
Idaho Reacts To Eagle’s Moose on the Loose [photos]
When you hear the phrase 'moose on the loose, ' most would believe it's a reference to a children's book. There is a book with that phrase as that title; however, members of the Ada County Sheriff's Department had to handle a moose on the loose in Eagle Thursday afternoon.
Moose spotted in Eagle tranquilized Thursday morning
EAGLE, Idaho — A young bull moose was located Wednesday evening in Eagle -- not in the foothills, but in the middle of town. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that the moose has been safely captured, tranquilized and moved to an area near Smiths Ferry. The...
