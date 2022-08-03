ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ijpr.org

Oregon’s meth problem: More money than leadership

Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Read the first story, about the way meth has changed to be more toxic to users.
klcc.org

Swamped by public outcry, state withdraws controversial wildfire risk map

The Oregon Department of Forestry is hitting the reset button on its plans to finalize a map of wildfire risk on 1.8 million tax lots across Oregon. On Thursday, the agency announced it will withdraw the wildfire risk map released in June and cancel the notices to property owners placed in high or extreme fire risk categories.
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
KGW

Meat prices in Oregon could go down with new state law

OREGON, USA — An Oregon law took effect this week that is aimed at reducing the cost of beef by allowing the state to conduct United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections. The law was passed last year, but the state just started accepting applications for inspecting processing centers...
kptv.com

Oregon will vote on one of the strictest gun laws in the nation this November

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon voters will decide on Measure 114 this Nov. 8, which would require anyone buying a gun to apply for a permit first. The measure would require anyone applying for a permit to:. Pay a fee. Submit a photo ID. Be fingerprinted. Complete an approved safety...
KGW

Oregon's new wildfire risk map sends some homeowners' insurance rates skyrocketing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Aug. 4, 2022 the Oregon Department of Forestry announced they're withdrawing their wildfire risk assessment map and will go back to their partners at OSU to create a map that improves the "accuracy of risk classification." They say they'll work with the communities affected and eventually release an updated map, adding: "While we met the bill’s initial deadline for delivering on the map, there wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed and deserved."
klcc.org

Corvallis' Ward 9 needs a candidate

With just two weeks left until the deadline to file for candidacy, there are no candidates currently for the City of Corvallis’ Ward 9 City Council seat. A city press release says there’s still time for prospective candidates to grab a nomination petition packet and gather signatures to qualify for the November 8th general election.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon

The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
yachatsnews.com

As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths

The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4

The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
Oregon Capital Chronicle

First debate delivers telling first impressions of candidates for Oregon governor

Candidates for governor are in a league of their own. Debates matter in these contests. Heads turn when the power hitters come to bat. And, unlike in the primaries, these are not events when the voters who show up are all wearing team caps. So, it’s the unaffiliated voters, now more numerous than ever in Oregon, who I imagined in the shadows of the first debate in the governor’s race last week.
