PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Aug. 4, 2022 the Oregon Department of Forestry announced they're withdrawing their wildfire risk assessment map and will go back to their partners at OSU to create a map that improves the "accuracy of risk classification." They say they'll work with the communities affected and eventually release an updated map, adding: "While we met the bill’s initial deadline for delivering on the map, there wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed and deserved."

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO