ijpr.org
Oregon’s meth problem: More money than leadership
Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Read the first story, about the way meth has changed to be more toxic to users.
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ijpr.org
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | What the psilocybin people think about all the 'opt-out' votes across Oregon
Oregon made headlines across the country when voters approved mushroom therapy, guided therapy using psilocybin from mushrooms, a psychedelic drug. The program has not even begun, but alreadly local jurisdictions are making moves to opt out of the law. Jackson County Commissioners put an ordinance banning the therapy in unincorporated...
klcc.org
Swamped by public outcry, state withdraws controversial wildfire risk map
The Oregon Department of Forestry is hitting the reset button on its plans to finalize a map of wildfire risk on 1.8 million tax lots across Oregon. On Thursday, the agency announced it will withdraw the wildfire risk map released in June and cancel the notices to property owners placed in high or extreme fire risk categories.
opb.org
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
Meat prices in Oregon could go down with new state law
OREGON, USA — An Oregon law took effect this week that is aimed at reducing the cost of beef by allowing the state to conduct United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspections. The law was passed last year, but the state just started accepting applications for inspecting processing centers...
klcc.org
Summer blood donations down in Douglas County, putting supply at critical lows
Emergency blood supplies in Oregon hospitals are at vulnerable levels across Oregon. In Douglas County, the American Red Cross reports life-saving blood donations are at a critical low. Val Gordon works for the Red Cross in Coos and Douglas counties. As we approach the height of summer, she said sign-...
kptv.com
Oregon will vote on one of the strictest gun laws in the nation this November
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon voters will decide on Measure 114 this Nov. 8, which would require anyone buying a gun to apply for a permit first. The measure would require anyone applying for a permit to:. Pay a fee. Submit a photo ID. Be fingerprinted. Complete an approved safety...
Oregon's new wildfire risk map sends some homeowners' insurance rates skyrocketing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Aug. 4, 2022 the Oregon Department of Forestry announced they're withdrawing their wildfire risk assessment map and will go back to their partners at OSU to create a map that improves the "accuracy of risk classification." They say they'll work with the communities affected and eventually release an updated map, adding: "While we met the bill’s initial deadline for delivering on the map, there wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed and deserved."
klcc.org
Former Oregon governor candidate Nick Kristof donates his remaining political cash — but still has plans for its use
Former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof is getting out of politics and back into journalism. Now he needs to figure out how he’ll spend all his unused political cash. The longtime New York Times columnist abandoned that prestigious post last year in order to attempt a run at the...
klcc.org
Corvallis' Ward 9 needs a candidate
With just two weeks left until the deadline to file for candidacy, there are no candidates currently for the City of Corvallis’ Ward 9 City Council seat. A city press release says there’s still time for prospective candidates to grab a nomination petition packet and gather signatures to qualify for the November 8th general election.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
klcc.org
With just over 73% of Lane County residents vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials say "we can do better"
Lane Transit District is teaming up with Public Health to boost the county's COVID-19 vaccination rate. Health care professionals will be at the Springfield Bus Station Thursday, from 10am to noon, to give free vaccines. Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge explained why. “We’re hovering right around a 73 percent mark...
First debate delivers telling first impressions of candidates for Oregon governor
Candidates for governor are in a league of their own. Debates matter in these contests. Heads turn when the power hitters come to bat. And, unlike in the primaries, these are not events when the voters who show up are all wearing team caps. So, it’s the unaffiliated voters, now more numerous than ever in Oregon, who I imagined in the shadows of the first debate in the governor’s race last week.
