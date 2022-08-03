Garfield County presses point in reevaluation of oil and gas leasing policies

Our beloved brother, uncle and shining star passed away peacefully on July 28th in Glenwood Springs, CO. His spirit and laughter will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was born on September 16, 1956 in Tucson, Arizona to William and Nell McCluer. At the age of 30 he moved to New Castle, CO with his sister and her family. Mark was a devoted employee at Mountain Valley Developmental Services for 35 years and loved his job in the greenhouse. His work ethic was beyond expectations and his easy going nature, generous heart and perpetual smile made him an instant and favorite friend to many. He taught us patience and compassion and continually kept us smiling with his humorous antics. His biggest joys were going to work, bowling, Special Olympics, root beer floats, WWF wrestling, and dancing and listening to music, especially Lawrence Welk. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bill Fuhst. Survived by his sister, Pat(Kim)Porter, brother, David(Jeannette)McCluer, niece, Shannon Reynolds and nephews, Michael and Brian McCluer and Jacob and Caleb Fuhst. Our family cherishes the years we shared with this remarkable man. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20 at 2:00 at St. John’s Guild Hall, 1st and Main St., New Castle, CO. Funeral services will be on August 12th, 2:00 at East Lawn Palms Mortuary, Tucson, AZ where he will be buried beside his parents. If you wish to donate in his memory, please make contributions to Mountain Valley Developmental Services, Glenwood Springs, CO.

NEW CASTLE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO