ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Officials hope Penn Station redesign will help improve safety for commuters

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCcwa_0h3sNoDx00

Things are looking up at Penn Station as some ceilings will be lifted almost three times higher and MTA police hope the improvements will make commuters feel more safe.

The stores that once lined the corridor in Penn Station have been demolished to make way for a wider pathway for commuters.

The new concourse will be almost double the width of the previous hall and ceilings will be raised from around 6 feet 8 inches to almost 18 feet.

But higher ceilings and a wider concourse are only part of the transformation, making commuters feel safer is a top priority.

Chief John Mueller knows if commuters don't feel safe they'll avoid Penn Station where the biggest issues tend to be homelessness, open drug use and mental illness.

Mueller is the new MTA police chief by way of Yonkers. He says the issues underground tend to be about quality of life and he wants his team to be accessible and agile.

"When there is an issue that rises up, they're all over it, and when they're attentive to detail and they're very quick to respond, the problems don't get out of hand," he said.

And since late March, there's been a 70% drop in quality of life offenses.

Earlier this week, the MTA unveiled the first section of the new 18-foot ceiling at Penn Station's Long Island Rail Road Concourse. The so-called "head knocker" beams were removed from the ceilings in the halls on the west side of the 33rd Street corridor.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber previously said it's just one more step to improving Penn Station for commuters.

"During the pandemic, we started the process of fixing Penn by opening the major new entrance at 33rd Street and Moynihan Train Hall," he said. "Now, customers are getting a glimpse of what, when finished, will be a completely transformed and expanded LIRR Concourse at Penn Station."

The LIRR Concourse will be completed by March 2023.

RELATED | MTA unveils 1st section of new ceilings at Penn Station's LIRR Concourse

The MTA unveiled the first section of the grand new 18-foot ceiling at Penn Station's Long Island Rail Road Concourse.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mueller
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuters#Long Island#Yonkers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy