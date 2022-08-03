New appointments for monkeypox vaccine to open in DeKalb County

Read on www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Ordinance approved in Athens that reduces fine of small marijuana possession
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Athens-Clarke County commissioners approved an ordinance that reduces the fine of anyone caught in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana to just $35. Officials confirmed to CBS46 News the new ordinance completely eliminates the jail time penalty. Officials do warn that possession of marijuana...
CBS 46
Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
CBS 46
Shuttered Atlanta metro area animal shelter reopens after ‘strep’ outbreak
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County animal services shelter has re-opened its doors after previously being closed for two weeks due to a “strep zoo” outbreak. Officials tell CBS46 News a dog tested positive that led to the shutdown. The bacterial infection impacts an animals respiratory system,...
CBS 46
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
AAA, officials discusses its School’s Open -- Drive Carefully safety campaign
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A press conference is taking place today at Heards Ferry Elementary School to discuss AAA’s School’s Open -- Drive Carefully safety campaign. Attendees include the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division, AAA and representatives from Fulton County Schools.
CBS 46
Contractors in Atlanta blame slew of sinkholes on aging infrastructure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A slew of sinkholes surfaced in metro Atlanta recently, disrupting the flow of traffic and upsetting neighbors. As a result, the work never ends for GS Construction. Making repairs to aging infrastructure is a massive undertaking and the only way to avoid the issue of sinkholes.
CBS 46
Volunteers surprise Atlanta teachers with free school supplies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers at Garden Hills Elementary School walked into the media center Friday, knowing only that they were about to receive a “special gift.”. Soon, they realized it was an opportunity to stock up on free school supplies that they would’ve otherwise had to buy with their own money so that their students would have what they need for the new school year.
CBS 46
Atlanta seniors work to save vulnerable plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A.G. Rhodes Senior Rehabilitation Services Director Kirk Hines says, “it’s part of being human that you want to contribute.”. Many seniors who live in the home are doing just that through a horticultural therapy program. Seniors in the program are helping to conserve the American star-vine, a vulnerable plant native to the southeastern United States and northern Mexico. Flowers in its genus are normally found in Asia; the star-vine, scientific name Schisandra glabra, is the only species of star-vine found in North America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Rally held for and against Clayton County Police Chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rally was held to protest against and in support of the Clayton County Police Department amid frustration and anger in the controversial hire of a police officer. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with...
CBS 46
CBS46 crews work around the clock to transfer news studio from 14th street to Assembly
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like chaos but to engineers at CBS46, there is a method to the madness. This crew is breaking down an entire studio, transferring the useable pieces over to a temporary setup at Assembly Atlanta. “We decided we wanted to go someplace for a week...
CBS 46
Rome City Schools call special meeting after guns found on campus
ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents and residents blasted Rome school board members during a special called meeting at the central office on Friday. “We’re going to lose staff, we’re going to lose students because you’re in a reactive mode right now and that is not acceptable to this community,” concerned resident Charles Love said.
CBS 46
Brews and Bites Festival returns to Six Flags Over Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Six Flags Over Georgia will host the Brews and Bites Festival over two weekends in August and September. The second annual festival will return Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-5. The festival will occupy the park’s Peachtree Square with food trucks and several local breweries, including Wild Leap and Atlanta Hard Cider. To purchase alcohol, guests will need to buy punch cards that are good for up to 12 drinks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Back to school on a budget: ways to save at thrift stores
A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in Clayton County. So she took out her phone and recorded them doing exactly what safety officials are afraid of. First Alert Forecast: Isolated Storms on Friday; First Alert Sunday. Updated: 10 hours ago. CBS46 News at...
CBS 46
Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
CBS 46
New Fulton County program helps businesses grow
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County has announced an expanded $3.9 million loan program available to small businesses outside the city of Atlanta. The program is designed for Fulton County businesses that have found it hard to recover from and grow their business during the COVID-19 pandemic. It prioritizes minority and female-owned businesses and industries most impacted by the pandemic, including the performing arts and hospitality.
CBS 46
CBS46 to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hollywood of the south is nothing to scoff at. It is bringing in $4.4 billion to our state this year. And all next week, the CBS46 News team is getting involved. We will be hosting every newscast from our special studio at “Assembly Atlanta” in...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 4-7, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s going to be another great weekend in metro Atlanta and we encourage you to get out and about. If you are looking for something to do, check out this week’s list:. THURSDAY. Skyler Saufley is performing live with his trio at Blind Willie’s...
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
CBS 46
Cobb County Sheriff’s Office urges ‘safety’ for students, drivers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School safety officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have made a desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has...
CBS 46
Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) – School safety officials have desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down. Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads. A Riverdale parent witnessed drivers behaving badly on the first day of school in...
Comments / 0