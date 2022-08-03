ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Ford’s New Watch Is Made Entirely From Reclaimed Ocean Plastic

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
Tom Ford ’s eco-conscious line of watches just added a slender new model.

On Wednesday, the brand introduced its N.004 timepiece , the fourth watch it’s released since 2018 and the third offering from its Ocean Plastic Timepiece series, which debuted in 2020 . The Swiss-made watch is housed in a 27mm x 48.5mm case in either black and white. It, and its braided strap, are made from 100 percent recycled plastic reclaimed from the ocean.

The watch’s glossy dial makes a subtle statement with contrasting diamond-cut painted hands A sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating tops the watch, and a stainless steel caseback, coated in PVD that matches the case color, secures the quartz movement. The stainless-steel crown—also plated in a matching color—features an ocean plastic inlay. The brand says 32 bottles worth of plastic waste is used to create the watch, and that it contains no virgin plastics or non-ocean bound plastics.

A 2020 study revealed that there are 14 million metric tons of plastic sitting on the ocean floor that’s nearly impossible to extract. The launch of the N.004 timepiece, and expansion of the Ocean Plastic Timepiece series, is meant to further Ford’s commitment to ocean health and to bring awareness to the issue.

In 2020, the brand partnered with Lonely Whale , an ocean conservation charity, to launch the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize . At the time it was the only global competition focused on creating scalable and biodegradable alternatives to thin-film plastic. By March of this year, Ford and Lonely Whale announced the eight finalists who are now going through a year-long material testing phase to ensure their materials are biologically degradable—and market ready—by 2025.

To help fund their work, you can buy the new Ocean Plastic series model now for $995 in Tom Ford boutiques and the label’s website . If you’re interested in a sportier alternative, the N.004 collection will expand to include a recycled stainless-steel case in September.

