ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

We're in the Dog Days of Summer. What are the Dog Days of Summer?

By Mark Johnson, Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrwN7_0h3sNbkW00

We’re in the Dog Days of Summer. You’ve probably heard that expression before, but do you know what that means, or where the term comes from?

Over the years, “The Dog Days of Summer” has come to mean the hottest and most unbearable stretch of the season. But it’s not because the heat drives us barking mad or because the weather is especially “ruff.”

For the real reason, you need only look up.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson explains that technically, the Dog Days of Summer are the 40 days between July 3 and August 11 when the star Sirius, also known as the Dog Star for its prominence in the Canis Major constellation, rises in the morning sky. After August 11, it falls below the equator and out of view.

The Dog Days of Summer started in Ancient Egypt, because after August 11, when the Dog Star would disappear from the sky, the Nile would begin to flood, so they associated the timing of the flooding with the Dog Star, Johnson said.

With temperatures over 90 degrees, Wednesday was definitely a Dog Day of Summer, but we’re eight days (or 56 dog days) from the end of the Dog Days, and hopefully that much closer to more comfortable weather.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy