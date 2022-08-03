ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen announces she’s pregnant with adorable baby bump photos

By Jovita Trujillo
 3 days ago

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby! Teigen announced the exciting news Wednesday with two adorable photos showing off her baby bump. She also penned a heartfelt caption, explaining the emotions she experienced after suffering a pregnancy loss almost two years ago.

The model and cookbook author began her announcement by calling the last few years “a blur of emotions. “But joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote. Tiegen had been undergoing IVF, explaining, “1 billion shots later in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”


While Teigen did not reveal exactly how many months pregnant she is, she revealed the fear she’s had after losing their baby they named Jack at 20 weeks. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” the 36-year-old continued.

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Teigen, who recently reflected on her journey to sobriety , revealed in February that she had begun IVF treatments.

“Hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote at the time.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b****” Teigen continued. She went on to ask people to stop asking if she is pregnant ,” So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” Teigen wrote.

Tiegen and Legend shares son Miles,4, and Luna,6, and were very open after they lost Jack. The heartbroken mother shared emotional photos of her time in the hospital following his passing and penned an essay about her experience. “It was a tragedy,“ Legend told The Guardian in a piece released in May, “It was raw, sharing our experience.” “I was worried but our instinct was to do it because people knew we were pregnant and Chrissy felt like she needed to tell the story completely about what happened.”

Jack’s memory has also inspired the Grammy Winner’s music and upcoming album. “There’s music dealing with grief and what it feels like to mourn and to try to pick up the pieces after you’ve lost something. When you lose a pregnancy, and you have to go through that grief together, it can be really difficult for a family,” he told the outlet. Teigen also revealed last year in October that the family travels with Jack’s ashes whimper they go somewhere as a family, per their children’s request.

