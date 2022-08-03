ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

FCPD detective shoots man in Seven Corners during drug investigation

By Angela Woolsey
ffxnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ffxnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
WHEATON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lorton, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Seven Corners, VA
City
Chantilly, VA
mocoshow.com

Tysons Corner Center Open Again; Investigation Revealed Light Fixture Caused Loud Noise After Report of Gunshots Inside The Mall

Fairfax County Police tweeted that Tysons Corner has reopened after an investigation revealed that a light fixture fell and caused a loud noise after reports of gunshots inside the mall. As of 4:17pm, Tysons Corner Center has reopened. “Officers have cleared the mall. The investigation revealed a light fixture fell causing a loud noise. No evidence of a shooting was discovered. Tysons Corner Center is open. Thank you for your patience.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Father Arrested After Child Fired Gun in Stafford County

A man in Stafford County, Virginia was arrested Thursday for child endangerment after his two-year-old child shot a round from a handgun into a downstairs apartment, authorities said. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at Fern Oak Circle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The downstairs neighbor had...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville Town Square

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Rockville Town Square yesterday afternoon, August 6, 2022. The assault was reported in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 3:24 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
Daily Voice

Police Apprehend Man Wanted For Hate Crime At Anne Arundel Church

Concerned citizens helped police in Maryland locate and apprehend a man wanted for a hate crime at an Anne Arundel County church. Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 in the area of Annapolis Road and Burns Crossing Road in Gambrills after there was a citizen complaint.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation

Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Criminal Investigation#Violent Crime#Fcpd
mocoshow.com

Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training

A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say. The name of the woman who died was not immediately released. Jesse Porter, 58, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Metropolitan...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NBC Washington

‘Old Man Bandit' Robbing Banks Since 1977: Police

A 67-year-old man arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the area has history robbing banks going back 45 years, police said. Steven Gregory Gass, aka the “Old Man Bandit,” robbed a bank in Montgomery County in 1977, police said. Gass pleaded guilty to robbing 19 banks...
NBC Washington

Video Shows Deadly Police Shooting in McLean

Fairfax County police released body camera footage on Thursday of an officer fatally shooting a man having a mental health crisis last month in a home in McLean, Virginia. Aaron Lynch died after an officer shot him on Arbor Lane the night of July 7. He was 26. Lynch’s parents...
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy