"Gordita Chronicles" Is the Latest Hollywood Latinx Family TV Show to Get Canceled

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
‘Resident Evil’ Netflix Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Billie Wesker Actor Adeline Rudolph
Here's a breakdown of Adeline Rudolph's career and why the 'Resident Evil' actor might look familiar.
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma Hope "Wedding Season" Inspires South Asians to "Be Brave"
The fake-relationship trope is getting a refresh in Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma's new Netflix rom-com. Feeling pressured by their parents to find spouses, "Wedding Season" finds Asha (Sharda) and Ravi (Sharma) resorting to a faux romance in order to survive a summer of weddings, which they've been forced to attend by their families. But, of course, it doesn't take long for Asha and Ravi to develop real feelings for each other. Now, they must learn to balance their relationship, respective careers, and parents' expectations, all while keeping their South Asian culture front of mind.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show
For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
Starz Announces "Outlander" Prequel "Blood of My Blood"
Following speculation of an "Outlander" prequel series at Starz, the premium network has finally confirmed that the project is, indeed, in the works. On Aug. 4, Starz revealed the title for the prequel drama, "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," and announced that the writers' room is currently underway. The forthcoming TV show comes after the success of its predecessor and will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser's (Sam Heughan) parents.
Zoey Deutch's Chrome Nails Are a Case in Subtle Details With Big Impact
Zoey Deutch is the latest celebrity to jump aboard the chrome-nail train. The actor made an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and it was almost impossible to miss the highly reflective manicure she had on. Deutch kept her nails fairly minimal, opting for only the silver chrome...
Kendall Jenner Adds a Tiny Cowboy Tattoo to Her Collection
Kendall Jenner's tiny-tattoo collection just grew a little bigger. The model and entrepreneur went to Kate McDuffie for her new ink, and this latest addition matches the vibe of the rest of her body art perfectly. Jenner's new tattoo of a cowboy boot was placed discreetly on the inside of...
Ellen Pompeo Is Scaling Back on Her Role in "Grey's Anatomy"
Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" know the show wouldn't be the same without Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey. But according to Variety, we'll be seeing a lot less of Dr. Grey this upcoming season due to her role in a new untitled Hulu show based on real events. Although it will be great to see Pompeo in a new part, it means that she will be taking a backseat for the 19th season of the ABC series, appearing in only eight of the 19 upcoming episodes. That being said, she will still narrate every episode, and continue to serve as one of the show's executive producers.
You'll Have to Wait a While to Stream "Bullet Train"
"Atomic Blonde" and "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch returns to the big screen with his latest film, "Bullet Train." The film, adapted from the acclaimed Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Kōtarō Isaka, features a stacked cast of beloved actors, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and even Bad Bunny.
Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Austin Butler Will Star in Motorcycle Film "The Bikeriders"
The stars have aligned for film fanatics as three of our favorite actors are joining forces: Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Austin Butler will be teaming up for new film "The Bikeriders," Deadline confirmed on Aug. 4. New Regency did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment, but according...
Amber Midthunder on How "Prey" Dismantles Stereotypes About Indigenous People
"Prey," the new prequel to the Predator movies, is a more-than-worthy addition to the franchise. Grounded by lead actor Amber Midthunder's performance, it's a tight, breathless ride from start to finish. It's also exceptional (and earning rave reviews) for another reason: it stars a Native cast and features genuinely authentic representation, largely thanks to how closely it worked with actual members of the Comanche tribe.
Willow Smith Says She Loves and Respects Her Family's "Humanness" After Oscars Slap
Nearly six months after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March, his 21-year-old daughter, Willow Smith, is speaking out about why the incident didn't shake her in the way you might expect. In a recent interview with Billboard, Willow said that the Oscars moment didn't "rock me as much as my own internal demons."
Chandler Kinney's Cutout Birthday Dress Is a Far Cry From Her "PLL" Wardrobe
Chandler Kinney may wear vintage tees and neutral colors while portraying Tabby Haworthe on "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," but the actress's personal style is much different. Case in point: while celebrating her 22nd birthday on Aug. 3, the rising star posed on a rooftop wearing a silky cutout dress in a bold emerald-green hue.
A Recap of All the Predator Movies Ahead of the Prequel, "Prey"
Right now, 1980s nostalgia is so in. It was the age that ushered in the action blockbuster, so it seems pretty fitting that one of the most anticipated '80s throwbacks of 2022 is the "Predator" prequel, "Prey," that's set to hit Hulu on Aug. 5. The movies revolve around invasions of Earth by the eponymous alien beings in different places, as conflicting organizations attempt to capture them. While mercenaries aim to kill the dangerous aliens, top secret Other Worldly Life Forms Program aims to capture one of the Predators alive so it can study them and gain access to their advanced technology.
EW.com
Your new Predator also wants to be your new Jason Voorhees
In 2019, Dane DiLiegro was a professional basketball player, playing center for the Italian team Forlì. Now? DiLiegro is portraying the new Predator in director Dan Trachtenberg's Hulu offshoot, Prey (launching August 5). It's a career move that seems as unbelievable to him as it may to you. "I...
A Look Back at Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's 22-Year Storybook Romance
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" may not be a romantic show, but it is where Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann fell in love!. Hargitay and Hermann met on the set of "Law & Order: SVU" in 2001, when the "Younger" actor guest starred as defense attorney Trevor Langan. After three years of dating, the couple married in August 2004 at a Santa Barbara chapel at a 200-guest wedding. They now reside in New York with their three adorable children — sons August and Andrew and daughter Amaya.
