"Gordita Chronicles" Is the Latest Hollywood Latinx Family TV Show to Get Canceled

Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" know the show wouldn't be the same without Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey. But according to Variety, we'll be seeing a lot less of Dr. Grey this upcoming season due to her role in a new untitled Hulu show based on real events. Although it will be great to see Pompeo in a new part, it means that she will be taking a backseat for the 19th season of the ABC series, appearing in only eight of the 19 upcoming episodes. That being said, she will still narrate every episode, and continue to serve as one of the show's executive producers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO