Despite the Criticism, Joey King Will "Never Regret" the Kissing Booth Movies

Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
Fans Think Charlize Theron Looks 'Unrecognizable' In The Poster For Her Upcoming Film, 'The School For Good And Evil'
Charlize Theron is rocking curly red tresses in her upcoming project, and her latest Instagram post made some fans do a double take! The Oscar winner, 46, uploaded a photo of The School For Good And Evil official film poster, in which she can be seen in the far left corner with red, poofy hair, and donning a grey pea coat, a white collared shirt and a black tie underneath.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Jane Seymour’s Kids Are Her World! See Photos of the Bond Girl With Her 4 Children
Balancing a Hollywood career and motherhood isn’t easy, but somehow, Jane Seymour makes it look effortless! The Live and Let Die actress is a doting mom of four kids: Katherine Flynn, Sean Flynn, John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach. She absolutely loves spending time with her children and documenting their hangouts with sweet family photos.
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting about her bone density and body fat loss: ‘This is too weird’
Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after revealing her “strong” body density and recent decrease in body fat.On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared information about BodySpec, a company that uses van-based body scanners to provide people with a full-body composition report.She claimed the scans offer “all the good stuff to make sure [that] you are fit and healthy” and take “about seven minutes to get all the results” before sharing a video of her own report.In one video, a practitioner noted what Kardashian’s bone density was compared to that of people who are the “same age, gender,...
Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up With Their Dog Oscar in New Photo
Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying their time overseas. After touching down in Italy over the weekend, the 28-year-old singer shared an Instagram photo of himself and the 25-year-old Rhode founder cuddled up in bed with their dog Oscar on Aug. 3. "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY," Justin captioned the cute snap.
‘Looks don’t define you’: Miranda Lambert fans push back at body-shamers
Miranda Lambert fans are defending the country music star after a video of her performing went viral this week.
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up: "I Can't Believe She's So Tall"
Jessica Alba might have to stand on her tippy toes next time she snaps a selfie with her oldest daughter, Honor Marie Warren. On Aug. 3, just two months after her daughter's 14th birthday, Alba shared a photo of herself next to Warren, who is already taller than her mama. "Just me & my (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," Alba captioned the photo of Warren giving her a hug in a parking lot by the beach.
hotnewhiphop.com
YK Osiris Admits He Went Broke After "Worth It"
YK Osiris's financial issues have been exposed to the public on numerous occasions. There was that one time when Boosie claimed that he owed him $1200 for failing the Crate Challenge. Lil Babyconfronted YK at the jewelry store, hoping to get the $5000 that he was owed. And then, there was the time when Drake had YK Osiris perform "Worth It" in his living room to clear his $60K debt.
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Kendall Jenner Adds a Tiny Cowboy Tattoo to Her Collection
Kendall Jenner's tiny-tattoo collection just grew a little bigger. The model and entrepreneur went to Kate McDuffie for her new ink, and this latest addition matches the vibe of the rest of her body art perfectly. Jenner's new tattoo of a cowboy boot was placed discreetly on the inside of...
thedigitalfix.com
Exorcist star went to extreme lengths to create Pazuzu’s demonic voice
Linda Blair has always been (rightly) lauded for her performance as a sweet 13 year old girl possessed by the devil in The Exorcist. But when it came to creating the demon’s guttural sounds – including blasphemous expletives – the voice emitting from the angelic-faced Blair wasn’t actually her own. It was radio actress Mercedes McCambridge.
