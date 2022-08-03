North East ISD faced with bus driver shortage with school just a week away

The First Day of School Kicks off August 16th, Here is What You Need To Know. This week we begin the countdown as our schools will soon open their doors to welcome back all students. Parents, SAISD’s first day of school is Aug. 16, just know that if you haven’t had time to register your child, please do it soon. In the next fifteen days, many things need to be done before the school year begins; for instance, register for the Frontline Parent Portal App, which keeps you informed on your child’s grades and attendance and allows you to email all your child’s teachers. If any of our parents want to volunteer, you will need to register or renew your application through the Garden App. The link can be found on the SAISD website under the Office of Family and Community Engagement. SAISD is not requiring all their schools to wear a uniform, so please contact your child’s campus to find out if they have to wear a certain uniform. The school board has suggested that our children wear a clear or mesh backpack to help keep our schools safe. Some of our campuses will not have a Parent Room this school year but will have closets with various items to help our students.

