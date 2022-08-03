North East ISD faced with bus driver shortage with school just a week away

Read on www.kens5.com
When is the first day of school? Here are start dates of San Antonio area districts
SAN ANTONIO — Lunch boxes, and backpacks and binders, oh my! It is that time of year again, when parents and students gear up for another year of learning. And families with kids in school are not the only ones affected by the return to the classroom. Drivers and neighbors will have to deal with the return of school buses, school zones and traffic.
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
Mandy Gutierrez, former Robb Elementary principal, reassigned to new position
SAN ANTONIO — About a week after she was reinstated from administrative leave by district officials, Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez will now start preparing for a new role. The district on Friday announced Gutierrez will shift to the position of assistant director of special education for Uvalde...
San Antonio after-school programs filling up weeks before classes begin
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio area school districts are gearing up for the start of the classes, but they’re also gearing up to support families after school with programs for students. Charlie Gallardo, director of guidance and counseling for South San ISD, said there’s excitement for the return...
SAISD PARENTS: HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR BACK 2 SCHOOL
The First Day of School Kicks off August 16th, Here is What You Need To Know. This week we begin the countdown as our schools will soon open their doors to welcome back all students. Parents, SAISD’s first day of school is Aug. 16, just know that if you haven’t had time to register your child, please do it soon. In the next fifteen days, many things need to be done before the school year begins; for instance, register for the Frontline Parent Portal App, which keeps you informed on your child’s grades and attendance and allows you to email all your child’s teachers. If any of our parents want to volunteer, you will need to register or renew your application through the Garden App. The link can be found on the SAISD website under the Office of Family and Community Engagement. SAISD is not requiring all their schools to wear a uniform, so please contact your child’s campus to find out if they have to wear a certain uniform. The school board has suggested that our children wear a clear or mesh backpack to help keep our schools safe. Some of our campuses will not have a Parent Room this school year but will have closets with various items to help our students.
South San Antonio ISD celebrates a century of education
SAN ANTONIO — A local school district is celebrating its 100th anniversary. South San Antonio ISD held its annual back-to-school birthday bash before the beginning of this school year. All students were given free school supplies, backpacks and even haircuts. Metro Health was also on standby to administer free back to school immunizations along with COVID vaccines.
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
San Antonio halts Broadway plans over stalemate with TxDOT
Last we left this debacle TxDOT was open to conversation.
18-year-old fatally struck by vehicle while trying to cross busy street, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman died from her injuries after San Antonio police say she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy street overnight. Officers were called around 9:13 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of WW White Road for a major accident. Upon arrival,...
Preparing kids' mental health to head back to school | Wear The Gown
SAN ANTONIO — Going back to school can create extra challenges for parents and students alike. In Wear The Gown, we talk to experts about limiting anxiety as families get ready to transition back to the classroom. They say talking about what kids are anxious about before that first day is so important.
Wrong-way driver hospitalized after head-on crash on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she drove her sedan the wrong way and crashed on the East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 87 and Lakefront, just east of Loop 410. Police...
Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.
Driver killed after being ejected from pickup truck in West Side crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead after being ejected from their pickup truck after crashing into a light pole on the West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of US Highway 90 West. Police said a driver...
'Zero closure' | Shana DiMambro's family says new info on her death leaves more questions
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — The Comal County Sheriff's Office believes it could take anywhere from several months to a year for the Travis County Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death for 45-year-old Shana DiMambro. Over the phone on Saturday, CCSO public information officer Jennifer Smith told KENS...
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Adrian Barcenes
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Adrian Barcenes. Adrian was last seen back on April 29 on the city's Southeast Side along Vinsant Circle not far from SE Military Drive. "He never returned from shool, his guardians do no know...
Night of drinking turned fatal after shots were fired on West side of town
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another in critical condition after shots were fired on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to 6500 W Commerce at around 1:56 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds...
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
